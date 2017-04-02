Source: Charlatans are burying Mujuru – DailyNews Live

1 April 2017

HARARE – With a mere three months of the new year gone, 2017 is already

turning out to be yet another annus horribilis (horrible year) for former

vice president and now leader of the floundering National People’s Party,

Joice Mujuru.

Indeed, it’s not just continuing to rain for Mujuru, it’s pouring on all

fronts – and we feel for her at a human level.

Consider this. First, her liberation struggle icon husband, Solomon, died

in a mysterious inferno at the family’s Beatrice farm in 2011.

And before her tears had even dried, her erstwhile colleagues in the

brawling ruling Zanu PF – where for a decade she was number two to

President Robert Mugabe – started accusing her and the revered Rex of

having plotted against Gushungo.

Then in December 2014, she was hounded out of her political home of more

than four decades like a leper – ending up joining hands in the opposition

ranks with her former top Zanu PF allies Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo.

Tragically for her, she soon fought with, and then parted ways with Nyati

and Madyira in the once promising Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party,

resulting in her being forced to launch the fledgling National People’s

Party (NPP).

Now, simmering tensions within the one-month-old outfit have already

boiled over into deadly violence, with rash party spokesperson Jealousy

Mawarire viciously attacking, and then allegedly threatening to kill

Mujuru’s party spin doctor, Gift Nyandoro – in disgusting scenes which

shocked guests at a Harare hotel on Thursday.

This is awful: For Mujuru, for her family and friends, for her party and

for Zimbabwe at large.

But if truth be told, some of her travails have been self-inflected, which

calls into question both her political nous and leadership credentials –

particularly as some of the misfortunes she has suffered have a familiar

ring to them.

Take for example the many dubious characters and political charlatans that

she has surrounded herself with over the past few years.

One would have thought that after her painful experiences in Zanu PF, as

well as in ZPF, that she would now be choosing her political friends,

partners and aides with a fair degree of circumspection.

Alas, this appears to be a wish too far for those who have been rooting

for her, hoping against all hope that she – together with the likes of

opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai – would minimally start pushing Mugabe

and Zanu PF to do better in government than they have done in their

disastrous 37 years in power.

Indeed, does Mujuru screen her aides at all? If she doesn’t, what does

this tell Zimbabweans about her as an aspiring president of our troubled

country?

If she hasn’t applied her mind to all this yet, we hope that Thursday’s

repulsive events, in which her aides clashed over a reckless statement

penned by Mawarire, have finally jolted her to earnestly evaluate her

leadership ethos – in her own interest.

Frankly, right-thinking Zimbabweans were surprised when the hot-headed

Mawarire launched an astonishing attack on Tsvangirai last weekend,

effectively describing the MDC leader as “power drunk” – in the hugely

damaging sentiments which Nyandoro later tried to mitigate.

For this, the grieving Nyandoro, whose recently departed mother is still

to be buried, paid a high price. By Nyandoro’s account, he received a

savage beating at the hands of Mawarire after he rightly said the crass

views that Jealousy had articulated were his alone, and not NPP’s.

Meanwhile, and perhaps revealingly about Mujuru’s leadership incapacity,

nary a word from her yet over this despicable thuggery by one of her top

aides.

And so to the obvious necessary questions for Mujuru as the NPP implodes

right in front of her.

Why the silence? Does she condone Mawarire’s use of violence to get his

way? Is this also how she wants her NPP colleagues to resolve their

differences?

In addition, should we interpret her silence to mean that she condones the

use of violence in politics, just as Zanu PF did in all the years that she

served at senior level in that party? And is this how the NPP will fight

the watershed 2018 elections?

Finally, what lesson does she think this kind of contemptible thuggery

holds for ordinary Zimbabweans and other political parties as 2018

beckons?

