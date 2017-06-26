When disaster strikes, sometimes the best move is a pivot. Rebranding has been the need of the hour for airlines on several occasions in the past, whether prompted by a tarnished image, a merger or a financial crisis.

Source: Check It Out: Air Zimbabwe Is Rebranding… But Will Anything Change? | Techunzipped June 25, 2017

Air Zimbabwe has just rebranded for the first time in over 37 years. The Old Air Zim logo of is gone, replaced by the black tale, with the Zimbabwe bird and red star. And every plane will be tagged with green, yellow ,red and black rings near the tail. Air Zimbabwe will be now be called Zimbabwe Airways.

There’s logic behind the decision: Air Zimbabwe signed an agreement with Malaysia Airlines to use their ex-planes which have been sitting after many months in storage.

The rebrand has even stretched to new livery on four of the Zimbabwe Airways planes.