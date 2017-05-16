Source: Chimene revives Mutsvangwa fight – DailyNews Live

DEPUTY CHIEF WRITER 16 May 2017

HARARE – Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene has

approached the High Court seeking to nullify an order that identified

Christopher Mutsvangwa as legitimate leader of the Zimbabwe National

Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA).

This comes after the court in February last year barred Chimene from

masquerading as the interim or substantive leader of the association.

Justice Happias Zhou also interdicted her from issuing press statements on

behalf of ZNLWVA and its leadership.

In her latest move, Chimene said: “This is an application for rescission

of judgment granted against me on the 21st of February 2016 in terms of

rule 449 of this . . . court on the basis that the provisional order

granted was erroneously sought by the respondent and likewise granted in

error in my absence by this . . . court.”

The vocal minister claimed she was never served with court papers,

including the notice of set down, which culminated in a default ruling

against her not to interfere with ZNLWVA affairs.

“I only got knowledge of the existence of the provisional order through

press reports and I then approached my legal practitioners of record who

advised me that there was a need to launch this present application but

they could only do so upon a perusal of the record of proceedings under

case number HC 1673/16.

“Efforts were made by my lawyers to get a copy of the record of

proceedings from the registrar of this honourable court on the 18th of

August 2016, but they were told that the record was a security file which

could not be availed to them,” Chimene said in court papers, adding that

they later wrote to the judge president seeking his intervention in the

matter.

She said she later got hold of the record on August 24 last year, which

assisted her in making the current application.

Chimene and Mutsvangwa’s war erupted after the resident minister and her

camp passed a vote of no-confidence in the latter.

Chimene claimed to be the interim leader of the association, resulting in

the litigation, which was granted in favour of the Mutsvangwa-led

administration.

However, she now wants this ruling to be rescinded and allow her to file

her opposing papers within five days from the granting of the order.

ZNLWVA – through its deputy chairperson Headman Moyo – has opposed

Chimene’s application, arguing she was served with the court papers.

He said he has never heard of a file being classified as a security

record, adding that the present application is meant to frustrate the

association.

The matter is still pending before the High Court.

