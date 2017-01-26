BUHERA South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) yesterday grilled Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa over the high bank charges consumers are forced to pay when buying goods using plastic money.

Source: Chinamasa grilled over bank charges – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 26, 2017

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Chinotimba claimed that some banks were charging $1 for each transaction made using swipe machines regardless of the cost of what was purchased.

“Does it now mean that swiping to buy goods is now supposed to enrich banks?” Chinotimba asked.

Chinamasa urged MPs and the public to report such financial institutions to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya.

“The minister cannot say we should report to the RBZ governor. It is your duty, Chinamasa, to do that because you are Mangudya’s boss, and you must then go and order him to investigate the issue,” Chinotimba said.

Chinamasa claimed that Mangudya was accessible, as he had an open-door policy.

Mutasa South MP Irene Zindi (Zanu PF) said it was not true that Mangudya was accessible, claiming there were several reception areas to pass through at the central bank before one gets to Mangudya.

Chinamasa then said he would personally facilitate meetings with Mangudya for MPs with evidence of excessive bank charges.

Glen View North MP Fani Munengami (MDC-T) claimed some shops had different charges for the same item bought using plastic money, the United States dollar or bond notes.

“The Reserve Back of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill, which has been passed in the National Assembly, will have penalties for such conduct,” Chinamasa said.

Asked by Zaka East MP Paradzai Chakona (Zanu PF) to explain plans to ensure rural people could also use plastic money, Chinamasa said government was mobilising resources to import more point-of-sale machines.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda made a ruling that all MPs that received death threat messages should approach assistant Clerk of Parliament, Johane Gandiwa with information or evidence supporting their claims.

In an unrelated matter, MDC-T Proportional Representation MP, Concillia Chinanzvavana took Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora to task for introducing a new syllabus with subjects like mass displays that teachers were not trained for, and without textbooks for some subjects introduced.

