THE outbreak of water bornediseases in Manicaland is a cause for concern and a lot needs to be done to deal with the situation, Chipinge South legislator Enock Porusingazi has said.

Source: Cholera outbreak worries MP – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 21, 2017

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Zanu PF MP said he has embarked on a programme to rehabilitate toilets and boreholes in his constituency to try and stem the tide following the death of two people in the aftermath of the outbreak of the tropical disease.

Districts in southern Manicaland are among the hardest hit in the country in the aftermath of floods induced by Cyclone Dineo.

“The rains that came left a trail of destruction which needs to be attended to. We are talking of roads being destroyed, most of our roads have been washed away and there has been a lot of problems concerning clean water particularly in Chipinge district,” the MP said.

“My constituency Chipinge South, is one of the most affected and it’s a disaster. Two people died of cholera in the constituency and that is a big worry for us, we need to make sure our people get clean water and toilets so that we cannot record more cholera cases,” Porusingazi said.

“I am doing some projects to curb such cases in future through rehabilitation of roads and toilets. We are making sure that schools and clinics that were destroyed by the rains are constructed again,” the lawmaker said.

Porusingazi said cotton and maize farmers were expecting a bumper harvest although they faced challenges of army worm that wreaked havoc on their crops.

He also hailed traditional leaders in the constituency for working as a united front in developmental issues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



