Source: Civil servants pay dates out | The Herald May 17, 2017

Collen Murahwa Herald reporter

Government has released May pay dates for civil servants, that will see members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services receiving their 2016 annual bonus. Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe, who got their bonuses last month, were paid their salaries for this month yesterday.

The health sector will be paid on Friday.

Police and prison services will get their salaries and bonuses on May 24, followed by the education sector on May 30.

Other Government workers, commonly referred to as the rest of the civil service, will receive their dues on June 2, while pensioners will be paid on June 6.

Finance and Economic Development secretary Mr Willard Manungo confirmed the dates in a circular to heads of commissions.

“As previously advised, the 2016 annual bonus payments for the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services will be processed on the dates as indicated above,” he said.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said Government remained committed to ensuring that civil servants were paid in the same month worked.

“Cash flow challenges remain a problem, but as stated before, we want the workers to get their dues within the month worked,” she said.

