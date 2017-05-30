Source: Coalition vital for voter mobilisation – DailyNews Live

30 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has a busy election calendar going into general

elections mid next year.

Thousands of Zimbabweans will seek elective office next year, running for

municipal, legislative, and presidential posts.

Few opposition parties have access to the financial resources needed to

campaign, produce and air commercials. Even long-standing incumbents in

legislative and municipal posts are often unknown to a majority of their

constituents.

Elsewhere in this edition, we report MDC president Welshman Ncube calling

for a united opposition front in voter mobilisation programmes ahead of

the 2018 watershed elections.

Ncube is right, the opposition need to work together and unite to get rid

of Zanu PF once and for all. Like he rightly pointed out, if there is one

thing learnt from the last election, it is that there is no one person or

party that will be able to remove President Robert Mugabe on their own.

In order to reach large and geographically dispersed populations, the

voter mobilisation campaign often places enormous emphasis on resources to

bankroll mass communications and advertising.

A lot of money is needed to highlight the importance of these races, the

issues at stake and the attributes of the candidates. The typical election

tends to be waged on a smaller scale and at a more personal level.

The challenge that confronts all opposition parties in elections is to

target potential supporters and get them to the polls, while living within

the constraints of a tight campaign budget.

The run-up to the election has seen a hotchpotch of campaigns, the Morgan

Tsvangirai-led MDC has been conducting the #berekamwana voter mobilisation

campaign while Ncube’s party is currently involved in the #nyoresazvifaye

or #valangebhetshu campaigns – using personal contact with voters to

mobilise hundreds of youths to vote.

A personal approach to mobilising voters is generally more effective than

an impersonal approach. That is, the more personal the interaction between

campaign and potential voter, the more it raises a person’s chances of

voting. Door-to-door canvassing by friends and neighbours is the

gold-standard mobilisation tactic.

Making scarce campaign dollars go as far as possible requires those who

manage these campaigns to think hard about the trade-offs. As election day

approaches and campaigns move into top gear, the opposition parties’ aims

become quite similar and their purposes very narrow.

Ahead of the election, they are all homing in on one simple task – to get

their people to the polls. Each campaign struggles with the same basic

question: How should remaining resources be allocated in order to turn out

the largest number of targeted voters?

That is why Ncube’s call is important. Talk to economies of scale.

