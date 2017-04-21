Source: College manager nabbed for insulting Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 21 April 2017

BULAWAYO – Falcon College (Falcon)’s estate manager, Murray Ross Osborne,

has been dragged to court for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe.

While the insult allegations arose last December, the case was only

brought before the courts yesterday as the State was still waiting for

Attorney-General’s authority to prosecute in terms of Section 34 of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Osborne, 47, appeared before magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa facing charges of

undermining the authority or insulting the president, who remanded him to

May 10, for commencement of trial. He was released on $100 bail.

According to State papers, on December 14, the complainant Bigboy Moyo was

tasked by the accused to dig out a sewage pipe.

The court heard that Moyo, however, failed to locate the pipe and this did

not go down well with Osborne who then allegedly said “you are stupid like

President Gabriel Mugabe . . .”

Moyo proceeded to file a police report, leading to Osborne’s apprehension.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



