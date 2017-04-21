Source: College manager nabbed for insulting Mugabe – DailyNews Live
Jeffrey Muvundusi 21 April 2017
BULAWAYO – Falcon College (Falcon)’s estate manager, Murray Ross Osborne,
has been dragged to court for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe.
While the insult allegations arose last December, the case was only
brought before the courts yesterday as the State was still waiting for
Attorney-General’s authority to prosecute in terms of Section 34 of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Osborne, 47, appeared before magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa facing charges of
undermining the authority or insulting the president, who remanded him to
May 10, for commencement of trial. He was released on $100 bail.
According to State papers, on December 14, the complainant Bigboy Moyo was
tasked by the accused to dig out a sewage pipe.
The court heard that Moyo, however, failed to locate the pipe and this did
not go down well with Osborne who then allegedly said “you are stupid like
President Gabriel Mugabe . . .”
Moyo proceeded to file a police report, leading to Osborne’s apprehension.
If this one flies, then we are all of us – black and white, alike – in serious danger and at the mercy of anyone who holds a grudge against us, or with whom we get into an argument, however trivial.