Source: Command model to spread to other sectors – Sunday News May 21, 2017

Nqobile Tshili, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Government will implement the command model to other sectors of the economy where it fits.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently revealed this in the National Assembly, where he told Parliamentarians that the command model will not be limited to Command Agriculture.

“The current command model relating to agriculture is not limited to agriculture.

“Where the command format lends itself to any sub-sector of the economy, we are at liberty as a nation to adopt it if it can bring positive results.

“It does not mean that we require specific sectors and say this model shall fit in mining, manufacturing or infrastructure,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“If it does fit, we shall adopt the model but adjust it to meet the demands of that particular sub-sector of the economy if we feel it can fit and improve the thrust of economic growth in that sub-sector,” he said.

VP Mnangagwa’s revelation comes following a successful implementation of the Command Agriculture programme which will spearhead the country into a bumper harvest.

Early this month, the Cabinet approved the Command Livestock production programme which will see more than $150 million being channelled towards assisting livestock farmers in their businesses and boosting the national herd.

About 600 000 livestock farmers in the southern parts of the country are set to benefit from livestock farming.

The Government has already undertaken efforts to capacitate the Cold Storage Company (CSC) to spearhead the programme given its capacity as a giant meat processing firm in the country.

Increasing food production both grain and livestock is at the heart of the Zim Asset programme.

