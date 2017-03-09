Source: Con-Court legal vacuum hinders CJ case – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 9 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court (Con-Court) is grappling with a

legal vacuum because it does not have a quorum of at least nine judges, as

required by the Constitution, to hear a contentious challenge to the

selection process of a new Chief Justice (CJ).

The crisis was precipitated by University of Zimbabwe law student Romeo

Zibani’s challenge of the temporary appointment of retired Justice

Vernanda Ziyambi to constitute a panel of Supreme Court judges that heard

his challenge against the selection of a new CJ to replace the retired

Godfrey Chidyausiku.

This came after five Supreme Court judges recused themselves from an

appeal hearing in which the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had opposed

High Court judge Charles Hungwe’s interim interdict preventing it from

conducting public interviews of candidates for the CJ job, after calls

that President Robert Mugabe unilaterally appoint.

On the eve of the interviews on December 11, Justice Hungwe ruled that the

interviews should not be held.

JSC immediately lodged an appeal, automatically suspending Judge Hungwe’s

order, with the Commission forging ahead with the interviews.

Only three candidates – Supreme Court and Constitutional Court judge

Paddington Garwe, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson and JSC

secretary Rita Makarau and now acting Chief Justice Malaba – were

interviewed while the fourth, Judge President Justice George Chiweshe, did

not appear.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on February 13 heard the JSC’s

appeal against Judge Hungwe’s judgment and unanimously set aside the

order.

On February 22, Zibani applied to the Con-Court for an order setting aside

the Supreme Court’s judgment on the grounds that the appointment of

retired Judge Ziyambi to preside in the appeal was unconstitutional.

Zibani argued it was impossible under the Rules of the Con-Court for there

to be any hearing or decision on his challenge because the Con-Court’s

quorum was reduced to two from three that a Supreme Court hearing

requires.

In his notice of motion on Tuesday, Justice minister and Vice President

Emmerson Mnangagwa, also requested that the decision by the Con-Court be

rescinded and set aside on the grounds that it was granted erroneously.

His argument now is that the Con-Court was “incapacitated” from hearing

the matter because of conflicts disabling its members from sitting, and

also set out the specific grounds of the disablement – that retired

Justice Ziyambi did not take her judicial oath.

“The peremptory provisions of Section 185 (2) of the Constitution require

that a judge takes the oath of office upon appointment. My belief is

premised on the fact that the letter of appointment of the fourth

respondent (Zyambi), which I also received, makes no mention of that

issue,” argued Mnangagwa.

Chidyausiku disputed Mnangagwa’s argument, saying the “correct legal

position is at variance with the averments” made by the VP.

Ziyambi also rejected Mnangagwa’s argument, saying “the Constitution and

law clearly provides for my appointment.”

After the recusal of the five judges from the Constitutional Court, the

three judges did not hold plenary sessions, as there was no quorum

required for this.

It is in the plenary, according to the Rules of Court, that decisions or

judgments are made.

Alex Magaisa, a law professor at the Kent Law School in the UK, said it

was curious that so many judges recused themselves to the point that the

recently retired Justice Ziyambi had to be recalled to the bench to make

up the quorum.

“One must hope that judges did not take the easy but cowardly route of

avoiding a difficult case or worse, that there was no undue influence or

pressure on judges leading to mass recusals,” the former advisor to

ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said.

“They deprived themselves of an opportunity to write solid judgments in a

matter of great legal significance in which the integrity of the

Constitution was at stake.”

Veritas, a legal and parliamentary watchdog, noted that it was now

impossible to meet the Con-Court bench quorum of nine judges to hear

Zibani’s case as some of the law lords are part of the candidates running

for CJ.

“None of the judges who are parties to the case – the (now former) chief

justice and the candidates for his vacant post – will be able to sit, nor

will the judges who recused themselves from the appeal,” Veritas said.

It is not clear why the five judges recused themselves from the

factionally-charged CJ succession row, although some speculate that they

were vaccinating themselves from being subject to intimidation; and that

they feared their constitutional guarantees of independence and immunity

could be violated by threats of dismissal and indictment if they heard the

case.

The CJ job – besides overseeing the Con-Court and Supreme Court’s

administration and lobbying on the top courts’ behalf on matters involving

its docket and jurisdiction – also has a political nature, and has a key

role in presidential impeachment motions and elections, which are often

disputed here, hence the intense factional fights.

Mnangagwa and his Team Lacoste Zanu PF faction are keen to have Chiweshe

take over from Chidyausiku, while the camp led by First Lady Grace Mugabe

wants Justice Makarau.

