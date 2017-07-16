Source: Concern over Chiwundura voters' roll | Daily News

HARARE – A local civic group has raised serious concerns over the voters’ roll to be used in today’s Chiwundura by-election, claiming it was riddled with many irregularities — including having some voters registered more than once and appearing in different polling stations.

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) executive has written to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Rita Makarau bringing to her attention the peculiarities noted in the Chiwundura voters’ roll.

The voters’ roll was compiled by Zec ahead of the by-election.

“There are 863 people registered more than once and appearing as voters in different polling stations.

“There are 132 voters with ID numbers that are invalid. There are 724 records that have exactly the same first name, surname, gender and date of birth but different ID numbers and in most cases different polling stations.

“For example, Rosemary Moyo is recorded in different wards with exactly the same name and date of birth with the only difference in the ID being the suffix as 67 and 03.

“Additionally, the two different polling stations for Rosemary Moyo are in the urban and rural part of the constituency,” said ERC executive director, Tawanda Chimhini, in a letter written Makarau.

“Worst case scenario is that of Kenias Svova ID no 29-017146-A-07 of ZRP Senga Gweru who is registered at three different polling stations which are Senga Primary School B, Matongo Primary School A and Matongo Primary School B,” added Chimhini. While Makarau was unreachable for comment, she told the Daily News earlier this week in an exclusive interview that will be published tomorrow, that Zec will curtail the issue of double voting.

“Polling in 2018 is going to be polling-station based. This means that a voter will only be registered for one particular polling station and his or her name will appear on the voters’ roll for that particular polling station unlike with ward-based polling where a voter’s name would appear at all the polling stations within that ward.

“In addition a voter’s name will be crossed out from the voters’ roll and his or her finger marked with indelible ink as has been the practice,” Makarau said

The Chiwundura constituency became vacant following the death of Zanu PF MP Kizito Chivamba in April.

Zanu PF is represented by Brown Ndlovu who is expected to beat Takudzwa Guzete of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Brighton Mudzwiti of FreeZim Congress and Webster Zulu of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ).