Source: Cop murder: MDC-T activists appear in court | Newsday (news)

Two MDC-T activists appeared in court yesterday in connection with the death of a riot police officer, who was killed in the Harare central business district during a demonstration against police brutality.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Darlington Madzonga (41) and Edmore Musvibi were remanded in custody to July 28 by Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande, who advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Madzonga, of Glen View, was once a suspect in the murder of another police officer, Petros Mutedza.

According to the State, Madzonga, Musvibi (age not give), Mwanaka (35) and Moses Mwanjira, who are already on remand, allegedly teamed up with fellow vendors on June 29 this year and attacked Talkmore Phiri, who was among a group of riot police officers deployed to restore order near the MDC-T headquarters along Nelson Mandela Avenue.

The State alleges Phiri and his colleagues arrived at the scene in a Mitsubishi Canter truck before the quartet and their alleged accomplices, who are still at large, pelted them with stones.

Phiri and his colleague, Constable Constance Gumbo, allegedly fell off the vehicle, while the vendors continued attacking them.

He was later rescued by his colleagues, who rushed him to Morris Depot Clinic, but was pronounced dead on admission. In court, Madzonga and Musvibi accused the police of battering him and forcing them to sign a warned-and-cautioned statement under duress and without legal representation.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.