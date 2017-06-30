Source: Cops, youths in fierce clashes – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 30 June 2017
HARARE – Motorists and commuters were caught in a cross fire of fierce
clashes between riot police and angry youths during yesterday’s evening
rush hour which resulted in chaos in the Central Business District (CBD).
For than two hours, police fought running battles with the youths who were
later joined by the vendors who were protesting loss of their wares which
were confiscated by municipal police.
According to witnesses, problems started when the police tried to disperse
youths and vendors gathered near the MDC Harvest House head office along
Nelson Mandela Avenue – triggering serious resistance which later
degenerated into ugly confrontation.
The youths pelted police with stones and pegged them back to First Street
where some officers manning the police post were forced to seek refuges in
nearby buildings.
There were no reports of fatalities at the time of going to print as
police spokesperson Charity Charamba was not picking up her phone.
Commuters and motorists were caught up in the chaotic scenes which saw
police calling reinforcements which responded by firing volleys of teargas
which forced most shops to close.
The violent clashes caused most shops around Nelson Mandela Avenue, Inez
Terrace and Angwa Street to temporarily close, as tear gas filled the air
– disrupting both traffic and business in the city centre.
MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu blamed the police for allegedly provoking the
youths.
“We condemn the fascist and overzealous reaction of the ZRP. Every time
they unjustifiably and unreasonably accuse MDC youths of provoking them.
“Our youths are very disciplined and law-abiding. It is the ZRP themselves
who are trigger happy and tear gas crazy. The police didn’t conduct
themselves like a professional law enforcement authority,” said Gutu.
