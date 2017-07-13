Source: Court strikes down bid to repeal State Liabilities Act – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 13 July 2017

HARARE – The Constitutional Court (Con-Court) has struck off Mutare

businessman Tendai Blessing Mangwiro’s application for the repeal of the

State Liabilities Act, after ruling that High Court judge Edith Mushore

erred in referring the case to the highest court in the land.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba yesterday said that Mushore had no legal basis

to make an order for referral to the Con-Court.

Mangwiro lodged the application following his failed bid to recover over

$1, 5 million and $78 900 confiscated from him by the police following his

2008 arrest. He was subsequently acquitted of theft charges. He is seeking

the repeal of the State Liabilities Act, which he hopes will allow him to

attach government property to recover his money.

In his Con-Court application, Mangwiro – who was represented by Tawanda

Zhuwarara and Dzimbabwe Chimbga – cited Justice minister Emmerson

Mnangagwa, Ignatius Chombo and Attorney-General Prince Machaya as

respondents.

“The order was without foundation at law and it is the beginning of the

problems,” Malaba said.

According to Thabani Mpofu, who represented the respondents, the High

Court judge was simply supposed to hand down an order for constitutional

invalidity and end there without giving an order for referral of the

matter to the Con-Court.

Zhuwarara had applied for an exception in the matter, arguing that the

situation was not created by the applicant, but Malaba said that would

create a wrong precedence, insisting on the correct procedure to be

followed.