Source: Damaging claims on Gukurahundi released – DailyNews Live 20 January 2017

Fungi Kwaramba

HARARE – The Americans have released damaging claims of who among

Zimbabwe’s ruling class allegedly directed the Gukurahundi massacres of

the early 1980s, in which an estimated 20 000 innocent civilians were

killed by the army mainly in Matabeleland and the Midlands.

According to declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) reports that

were released on Wednesday this week, very senior government and military

officials – whose names the Daily News has opted to withhold – allegedly

plotted at the time to annihilate Zapu and the Ndebeles, as Zanu PF sought

to create a one-party State.

The reports further claimed that a rattled Zanu PF leadership also feared

at the time that the then in power apartheid South Africa government,

working with unrepentant Rhodesians, would join forces with the late

revered Zapu leader Joshua Nkomo, to destabilise the new Zimbabwe

government.

The released CIA documents also reveal how the USA viewed President Robert

Mugabe’s new government in the early 1980s as a key player in regional

peace-building efforts, as well as, bizarrely, in Washington’s fight

against the Soviet Union during the Cold War era.

The Americans also feared then that Mugabe would be assassinated, and

overtly and covertly worked to keep the nonagenarian in power to protect

their interests.

The released documents also reveal in startling detail how the army

allegedly “blocked all movement and stopped all food shipment into what

was then a drought stricken region”, to starve perceived supporters of

Nkomo.

The Americans claim that Zanu PF wanted to create a one-party state soon

after independence, and the Gukurahundi massacres were an attempt at

breaking “the will of the remainder of the Zapu leadership to resist

absorption into a one-party State”.

“We believe Harare’s allegations that the dissidents are directly

controlled by Zapu political leaders are untrue and that they are intended

to provide justification for suppressing Nkomo and his party,” the

documents say.

Although the Zimbabwe government has maintained a thick veil on

Gukurahundi, the CIA reveals that the total number of dissidents who

operated in the western parts of the country did not number more than 300

people.

“The 5th Brigade, the Presidential Guard, and the North Korean trained

People’s militia – whose loyalty is first to the ruling party – were

created to solidify Zanu political control over the military,” reads other

parts of the CIA’s reports.

