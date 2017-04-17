Source: Deadly violence shakes Zanu PF – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 16 April 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession tussles boiled

over into deadly violence in Harare yesterday when party supporters from

opposing camps turned on each other and against police over embattled

national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The clashes occurred despite President Robert Mugabe’s reported calls for

all party structures to end the current push to fire the Local Government

minister and his brother Dickson Mafios, among other targeted officials.

Witnesses said the confrontations took place at the party’s provincial

offices in the capital, as a group that was planning a media conference to

press for Kasukuwere’s ouster ran into the under fire Zanu PF national

commissar’s sympathisers.

Party provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, confirmed the clashes

to the Daily News on Sunday and fingered former youth leader Godwin Gomwe

in the violence.

“What I heard was that party youths got word that there were messages that

were circulating from Gomwe who was planning demonstrations, and the

youths decided to confront that group, since the president (Mugabe) has

said there should no longer be any demonstrations,” he said.

“I was told that Gomwe’s team arrived in kombis, but were blocked by the

youths who are the guardians of the party, as they wanted the president’s

message to be followed. I also heard that these people were also targeting

me. How can Gomwe plan demonstrations when he was expelled from the

party?” Mashayamombe said.

“These people are not only defying the president, they are also no longer

in the party. They are in effect targeting the president and are not happy

that we have endorsed him (Mugabe) to be our presidential candidate for

2018,” the Zanu PF member of parliament and Kasukuwere’s ally said.

But the rival group claimed violence had started when the boisterous Mount

Darwin South legislator’s supporters stormed the party’s Harare provincial

headquarters, and press conference venue “demanding to know the other

group’s handlers”.

In the aftermath of the violence, stones and bricks littered the area

around the party’s provincial offices yesterday.

On the other hand, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said yesterday he

was “not aware of that (violent clashes) at all (as) nobody came to me

with that”.

In the meantime, Mashayamombe’s claims that yesterday’s foiled

demonstration comprised “rented crowds from other districts or places” and

which resonates with Mafios’ statement that recent demonstrations against

him, and his equally embattled brother in Bindura had been staged by some

Zanu PF dissidents, if not elements expelled from the fractured party, and

linked to the ex-gamatox faction.

As Zanu PF’s succession wars continue to rage, Mashonaland Central

regional minister, Martin Dinha, revealed recently that he had received

death threats from his party enemies.

The alleged threats came days after the trained lawyer had publicly

endorsed Kasukuwere and Mafios’ expulsion.

“First they (his Zanu PF enemies) manufactured a statement purporting that

it was mine . . . and now they are sending threats to kill me on my

roaming lines,” Dinha said.

“A female and a male called me and said usada kufira mahara (don’t die for

nothing) using private numbers. They said `you have a family, be careful

what you say’,” he claimed further.

Although once linked to ousted former vice president and now leader of the

opposition National People’s Party (NPP), Joice Mujuru, Dinha is now said

to be very close to the first family – a development that his associates

claim has displeased some party bigwigs.

In 2015, the Mashonaland Central provincial affairs minister also received

an AK47 bullet and a threatening message telling him to step down or risk

suffering the same fatal fate that befell the late Zanu PF political

commissar, Elliot Manyika – who died in a suspicious car accident in 2008.

Well-placed Zanu PF sources told the Daily News on Sunday at the time that

“the parcel” with the bullet and threatening message was delivered to the

minister’s office just after midnight – forcing the

lawyer-turned-politician, a lightweight in Zanu PF, to go into hiding”.

Dinha has also previously survived several other attempts to oust him from

his ministerial post.

Worryingly for warring Zanu PF bigwigs, this was not the first time that a

minister had received death threats.

Last year, two Cabinet ministers had also received death threats as the

former liberation movement’s seemingly unstoppable ructions become more

intractable.

First, Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane found a bullet in his hotel

room in Harare. The bullet had been placed on a headboard in the room.

Then Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao – who is Mugabe’s nephew –

also received death threats related to his public criticism of Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his supporters in the run-up to Zanu PF’s

annual conference which was held in Masvingo late last year.

