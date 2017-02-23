Source: ‘Declare floods a national disaster’ – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 22 February 2017

HARARE – Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the

government to declare the Cyclone Dineo-induced floods a national disaster

after concerns about the ability of government to cope with the aftermath.

This comes after rain and strong winds battered Matabeleland last weekend,

causing damage and devastating parts of Tsholotsho where villagers have

been marooned.

“PDP urges the government to declare the flood situation a national

disaster and appeal for assistance from international disaster and relief

organisations,” PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said in a statement.

The party further castigated the government’s ill-preparedness in dealing

with the floods, resulting in scores of people drowning while livestock

and properties have also been lost.

“The unfolding sad development across the country where lives have been

unnecessarily lost shows how the government has no care for the citizens,”

Mafume said.

Given this scenario, he said, the Zanu PF-led government must ensure that

the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) is well equipped to deal with floods,

instead of focusing on unnecessary issues.

“Zimbabwe’s government is dominated by mediocrity, false and corrupt

personalities with huge egos, hubris, arrogance, individualism,

selfishness and crony capitalism.

“The government’s focus must be on procurement of proper tents, health,

and water and sanitation facilities.

“It must ensure that there is proper sanitation and camping facilities as

recommended by the CPU and ensure that the temporary camps do not create

spaces for perpetration of violence, rape and other atrocities,” Mafume

said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



