Defence ministry books in shambles: AG – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 28 March 2017

HARARE – The Defence ministry’s books are in shambles, with revenue

returns and payments accounts improperly filed while an asset register has

not been maintained, a report by Auditor-General (AG) Mildred Chiri has

revealed.

According to Chiri’s damning forensic audit report tabled in the National

Assembly a fortnight ago, the Sydney Sekeramayi-led ministry failed to

present for scrutiny paperwork for the consolidated revenue fund (CRF) –

an account from which government’s income and expenditure is managed.

“The revenue return for the Defence ministry was not submitted for audit,

contrary to provisions of Section 35(b) of the Public Finance Management

Act (Chapter 22:19),” she said in the report for the year-ending December

31, 2015.

“This was notwithstanding the fact that the PFMS (public finance

management systems) report for the same ministry had a total revenue

received of $969 071. There was no explanation given,” the AG said, adding

there was a risk that revenue received may have been understated.

“Treasury should insist that line ministries with sub votes submit

consolidated revenue returns so as to ensure completeness of revenue

reported,” she said.

The AG said she asked for a Defence ministry management response to the

matter, but it had “not been received at the time of finalising the

report”.

Chiri, who leads the autonomous government agency, also said they found a

number of management shortcomings at Defence ministry, which oversees the

Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe.

She said the ministry was granted an “unsatisfactory” grade because

auditors found out that internal controls, government and risk-management

processes were either not established or not functioning well.

The ministry received $1, 9 million from the Finance ministry for fuels,

oils and lubricants, which it then paid to Sakunda Private Limited

(Sakunda) for the procurement of fuel on January 20, 2015, without

following tender procedures.

“This was in contravention to Statutory Instrument 171 of 2002 read in

conjunction with the Procurement (Amendment) Regulations, 2012 (No. 17)

which required that goods and services above $300 000 be done by formal

tenders,” Chiri said.

“I could not verify the quantity of the purchased fuel as there was no

supporting documentation in the form of purchase requisition, purchase

order and the goods received voucher,” she said.

“The fuel could also not be verified as the purchase was not recorded in

the register.”

Chiri said “failure to follow laid down procurement regulations may result

in uneconomic buying”.

Asked why the ministry paid Sakunda without State Procurement Board (SPB)

approval, Defence ministry management responded: “The expenditure was

liquidation of a debt to Sakunda . . . The investigation on whether the

fuel was received is still underway.”

The AG also raised a red flag on $25,9 million directly paid by Treasury

to service providers on behalf of the Defence ministry.

“Treasury advised that confirmation of payments be made from each

respective service provider. However, an amount of $4 879 774 had not been

confirmed as at May 23, 2015,” she said, adding that “therefore, I could

not confirm whether the direct payments made by Treasury were paid against

existing debts, and that the ministry accounts were subsequently credited

with the same amounts”.

“In the absence of confirmation of payments from respective service

providers, it will be difficult to monitor the debts the ministry owes to

service providers. Errors made by both parties will not be detected.”

The auditors also found out that the Defence ministry did not maintain an

asset register contrary to Treasury’s instructions.

Chiri said a book with no entries was submitted for audit as an asset

register, resulting in her being unable to confirm that assets had been

properly accounted for during the year.

“The ministry should maintain an asset register capturing all relevant

details such as serial or asset number, type or model of assets and

location,” the AG’s damning report said.

It also raised concerns that the Defence ministry has not set up an audit

committee as required by Section 84 of the Public Finance Management Act

(Chapter 22:19).

The ministry said it was yet to get guidance from Treasury on the

appointment of the committee.

