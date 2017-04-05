Source: Defiant Mugadza refuses to settle $15 medical bill – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 5 April 2017

HARARE – Cleric Phillip Mugadza is refusing to settle a $15 medical bill

incurred when he was treated at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

(Parirenyatwa), demanding that President Robert Mugabe must foot the

expense.

The man of cloth – who made headlines after prophesying that 93-year-old

Mugabe will die on October 17 this year – was treated at the public

hospital after alleged torture while in police custody.

In an April 3, 2017 letter addressed to Parirenyatwa’s administrator,

Mugadza said he was economically incapacitated and could not pay the bill

“either in United States dollars or bond notes”.

“I hereby acknowledge receipt of your text message on my mobile phone on

March 29, with reference number PGH680239. It was informing me of what I

owe you for the treatment I got from your hospital on November 22, last

year,” read the letter.

“Regrettably, I am so much unable to raise that $15. Secondly, I was not

treated for a natural affliction. It was inflicted on me by the

President’s Office; therefore it goes without saying that the president

will have to pay for it,” Mugadza said.

” . . . don’t hesitate to inform him that is what I said because he is so

much aware of it, and besides, he is able to offset that little amount,”

he said.

In his initial court appearance on the criminal nuisance charge, Mugadza,

through his lawyer Gift Mtisi, complained that he had been assaulted by

police officers in plain clothes at Parliament Building.

“When this particular incident occurred, I had to ask the police who

attended to me after arrest to take me to a hospital because I was not

feeling well after the assault,” Mugadza told Daily News.

“I was treated and discharged and my understanding was that the State was

responsible for the cost incurred. I was never advised of any medical

bills and if I had gone there on personal health check-ups I could have

arranged payment,” he said, adding that, “I am a struggling citizen as a

result of the mismanagement of this country”.

The State alleged that at around 4pm on November 22, police officers from

the reaction unit were on patrol at African Unity Square.

They reportedly heard the accused person shouting on top of his voice

disturbing people who passed by the park.

The officers proceeded to where Mugadza was standing and noticed that he

had chained and padlocked himself to fencing rails at the Square.

It is further alleged that Mugadza had positioned himself directly

opposite the Parliament building entrance along Nelson Mandela Avenue.

The court heard that he annoyed Parliament employees and other members of

the public.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station

after being advised of his charge.

The State intends to produce the chain and padlock used by Mugadza as

exhibits.

