Defiant Zanu PF deepen 2018 poll row

Gift Phiri 26 March 2017

HARARE – The prospects for free and fair elections in Zimbabwe next year

are remote without some concrete actions now to make that possible,

including significant international involvement, a leading think-tank has

said.

Cape Town-based NKC African Economics said it is not just the potential

for rigging that is a concern but the state of the political environment

in the months leading up to the 2018 polls – where previously

intimidation, repression and manipulation of State resources was the order

of the day.

This comes after Zimbabwean opposition parties and street protest

movements on Wednesday joined forces to demand the disbanding of the Rita

Makarau-led Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) ahead of elections next

year that the protesters claimed are set to be rigged.

But NKC noted that removing the Zec is going to prove difficult given that

the ruling Zanu PF has come to rely on systematic rigging.

“Having failed the fundamental test of impartiality and independence

required of an election management board, the Zec must forthwith be

disbanded and dismantled,” the opposition parties and protest movements

under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) said in a petition.

Some 200 protesters gathered at an open space outside the central business

district after police banned a planned street march to the electoral

commission head office, with riot police armed with truncheons and water

cannons patrolling the central business district to prevent the protest

march.

The opposition parties want biometric voter registration kits – procured

by the United Nations Development Programme – to rid the electoral roll of

phantom voters, fair media access to all political parties, and the

deployment of international observers to monitor the polls.

“This country cannot be a country that every time we go for an election it

is contested and there is dispute,” MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai told the

protesters before representatives handed over the petition to the

electoral commission.

Tsvangirai received cross-party support for leading an anti-President

Robert Mugabe coalition at Wednesday’s gathering.

But Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa said: “It is

government’s responsibility to fund the electoral process. It is Zec’s

constitutional obligation to conduct or run the presidential,

parliamentary and local authority elections and it must do so without

interference from any quarter.

“It would be a shame on Zimbabweans to feel that foreign governments or

organisations have a role to play in the funding or conduct of our

elections. Such notions are a denial of the principles of independence and

sovereignty.”

Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Tendai Biti called on

all opponents of Mugabe to join forces and forge a coalition to fight his

Zanu PF party in next year’s elections.

“We are demanding fundamental electoral reforms,” Biti said.

NKC – a subsidiary of UK-based economic advisory firm Oxford Economics

said – it was extremely unlikely that the Zanu PF regime will accede to

the opposition demands and “we do not see any significant pressure from

African institutions such as the African Union or the Southern African

Development Community to pressurise Mugabe to comply and run a free and

fair election.”

“That implies that the pressure will once again come mainly from Western

nations whose concerns will simply be dismissed and disregarded as

colonial interference,” the think-tank said.

“That means the people of Zimbabwe can expect no help in dealing with a

rigged and uneven playing field in 2018.”

