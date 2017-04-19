Source: ‘Disband Zec for failing to run by-elections smoothly’ – DailyNews Live

HARARE – National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) has demanded that

President Robert Mugabe disbands the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)

after it failed to censure his ruling Zanu PF over electoral violations in

recent by-elections.

The lobby group’s head of legal affairs, Douglas Mwonzora, told the Daily

News recently that Zec failed the basic test of being an independent

electoral management body in its administration of recent by-elections and

ought to be disbanded.

Mwonzora said they would also back the legal process with mass protests

and a diplomatic offensive to have the United Nations run the elections if

Mugabe does not give in to their demands.

“We dispatched a letter to Mugabe on Thursday asking him to dissolve Zec,

pointing out those things that Zec have done wrong. For example, the

by-elections that it has handled were characterised by violence, voter

fraud, intimidation, vote-buying, bribery, food being abused for political

gain and in some instances stands were offered.

“Zec should have censured Zanu PF for doing that but instead Zec just kept

quite. So, it has failed in the basic test as an independent electoral

management body and we of course know what Mugabe’s answer is. He is going

to deny, he is going to refuse, he is going to be stubborn, but we are

then going to escalate it at the political and diplomatic scale,” Mwonzora

said.

He said the parties were ready to trigger their three fall back options –

a legal suit, political challenge and a diplomatic offensive.

“There are three potent things that we can do. The first is the legal

route, if a constitutional body begins to act unconstitutionally, then it

ceases to have legitimacy and it must disband. So, we can kick-start the

legal process for the dissolution of Zec.

“Number two, we will go to the streets, the political solution. We are

going to flood the streets of Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare demanding that

Zec must disband. Then number three, we are going to the diplomatic front.

We are going to ask Sadc, AU (African Union) and United Nations to run the

elections for Zimbabwe,” Mwonzora said.

The move by Nera – a grouping of 18-plus opposition political parties –

comes barely a week after 93-year-old Mugabe defended Zec saying it was

doing its work properly.

“Unable to face our mighty party, they have now turned their guns on the

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission; they are fighting a commission that has no

fault,” Mugabe said while addressing Zanu PF’s central committee meeting a

fortnight ago.

“Itself a constitutional body mandated to run elections in our country,

afflicted by madness as it were, which knows no bounds they even seek to

interfere with the mandate of government tendering process, hoping for

some optimistic fissures and little chances that might give them a little

respectability.”

Mwonzora said they have set up subcommittees headed by political party

leaders.

“On Thursday, we sat as political parties who are fighting for electoral

reforms. We agreed that the political parties will fight on three fronts –

the legal front, the political front as well as the diplomatic front and

we therefore created sub committees of the political parties and put the

various political party leaders to head those three.

“The diplomatic subcommittee will be led by Morgan Tsvangirai, political

subcommittee will be led by Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru and the legal

subcommittee will be headed by Tendai Biti. This is a very, very good

development indeed,” Mwonzora said.

He however, said on a positive note, Zec had written to them inviting

political parties to send their representatives to witness a validation

test of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

“We also received a letter from Zec on Thursday calling upon the political

parties to send their representatives for accreditation to go and do the

validation test for the BVR kits.

“The three suppliers will be on parade. We are going to send our technical

experts to look at those machines.

“We are very excited that the people who were finally chosen are people

who were chosen by the United Nations and we are very, very excited,” he

said.

