Do Zimbabweans deserve all this?

16 April 2017

HARARE – The cash shortages affecting Zimbabwe today are nothing new; this

is familiar territory people trudged during the tumultuous years of

2008-9.

We warned before that the signs were ominous when government introduced

bond notes last year, ostensibly as an export incentive which would also

ease the obtaining cash shortages.

On Thursday last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) issued a

statement to say the maximum cash back amount the public could get from

wholesalers and retailers going forward was $20, regardless of the

purchase one had made.

The RBZ believes this will be a panacea to the hoarding of cash which they

claim caused the current shortages.

However, the confidence the banking sector was beginning to get on the

back of the stabilising years of the Government of National Unity between

2009-13 has wholly dissipated through ruinous Zanu PF policies.

Previously, the RBZ has said bond notes are not Zimbabwe dollars for they

are not a currency but financial instruments, issued at par with the US

dollar, but there are renewed worries that the central bank plans to

circulate more bond notes to ease dollar shortages in a move that could

open the door to rampant printing of cash as happened in 2008 when

inflation hit 500 billion percent, wiping out savings and pensions.

This is confirmed by recent RBZ overtures – aired out through central bank

director Economic Research Simon Nyarota during a public lecture at the

National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo two weeks ago –

that the country should adopt bond notes as a primary currency to

alleviate cash shortages and solve economic challenges and this obviously

shows that there has been little sincerity in earlier statements by the

apex bank.

RBZ said calls for the formal adoption of the South African rand as an

anchor currency were not going to solve the country’s biting cash

shortages.

Zimbabwe’s economy is agro-based. It defies logic how government expects

to spur the agricultural sector when tobacco farmers are spending weeks at

auction floors with banks struggling to provide cash as the liquidity

crunch intensifies amid surging demand for cash.

The government directive instructing tobacco farmers to open bank

accounts, doing away with spot payments at the auction floors, has proved

to be a disaster as banks are unable to meet the stipulated $1 000 for the

initial sale.

This comes as the new electronic marketing platform has faced critical

operational challenges that have riled tobacco farmers.

Crucially, this inevitably dampens expectations of improved foreign

exchange earnings consistent with tobacco marketing seasons, thereby

dealing the economy as a whole a fatal blow.

