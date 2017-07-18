Source: Dollar shortages threaten Zim businesses – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 17 July 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwean businesses are seeing tumbling output because of an

acute dollar shortage that has forced banks to delay processing payments

for imports of spare parts and supplies, a KPMG poll found.

This comes as cash in circulation has dwindled to 1,4 percent of total

deposits in the banking sector, according Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe deputy

governor Kupukile Mlambo.

At least 76 percent of businesses said the shortages of bank notes had

adversely affected their businesses, 17 percent said the impact has been

moderate, two percent felt no impact, and 6 percent experienced a positive

impact.

The central bank says cash shortages are caused by the illegal export of

dollars and lower exports at a time when Zimbabwe’s imports are growing,

resulting in a widening trade deficit.