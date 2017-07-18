Dollar shortages threaten Zim businesses

1

Source: Dollar shortages threaten Zim businesses – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer  17 July 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwean businesses are seeing tumbling output because of an
acute dollar shortage that has forced banks to delay processing payments
for imports of spare parts and supplies, a KPMG poll found.

This comes as cash in circulation has dwindled to 1,4 percent of total
deposits in the banking sector, according Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe deputy
governor Kupukile Mlambo.

At least 76 percent of businesses said the shortages of bank notes had
adversely affected their businesses, 17 percent said the impact has been
moderate, two percent felt no impact, and 6 percent experienced a positive
impact.

The central bank says cash shortages are caused by the illegal export of
dollars and lower exports at a time when Zimbabwe’s imports are growing,
resulting in a widening trade deficit.

Related posts:

  1. Steward Bank suspends pay-TV payments over forex shortages
  2. BOND NOTES SHOCKER Forex dealers ‘exporting’ notes Foreign businesses not banking US dollars
  3. Cross-border traders worsen cash shortages
  4. Cross-border traders worsen cash shortages
  5. Zim needs $600m cash: RBZ

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Morty Smith 2 hours

    The “central bank” lies

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *