Source: ‘Dollarisation fuelling drug abuse’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 27, 2017

HEALTH experts have claimed that the adoption of the United States dollar in 2009 has caused a spike in drug abuse, as Zimbabwe was no longer just a transit route for the illegal substances, but now provided a ready market with hard currency.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

This came out during commemorations of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Harare yesterday.

The deputy director in the department of mental health services under the Health and Child Care ministry, Dorcas Sithole, said since the adoption of the US dollar, drug and substance abuse had increased sharply, with 45% of the country’s mental health cases being attributed to this societal ill.

