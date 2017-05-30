Source: Dump coalition: Tsvangirai advised – DailyNews Live
Mugove Tafirenyika 30 May 2017
HARARE – Outspoken secretary-general of the Progressive Teachers Union of
Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Raymond Majongwe, has urged opposition leader Morgan
Tsvangirai to dump the mooted grand coalition – saying many of his
would-be partners do not add any value to his bid to oust President Robert
Mugabe and Zanu PF from power in next year’s national elections.
This comes as Tsvangirai has hailed the progress that has been made by the
opposition this far, towards the finalisation of talks to form the planned
electoral alliance ahead of 2018.
The MDC president has already signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs)
with former vice president Joice Mujuru and his once secretary-general,
Welshman Ncube.
“Tsvangirai must know that these one-man political parties that are
calling for a coalition with him are not only insincere, as the majority
of them are Zanu PF projects, but will also not add any value because they
have no supporters.
“The mooted coalition must not be like a bowl of salads in which all
vegetables have a place.
“The MDC must realise that its strength is in the people and they must
concentrate on mobilising their people and all the groups that have been
with them since their formation, and identify with them, not some
structures which they did not form,” Majongwe told the Daily News.
“There are some hard lessons for the MDC to learn, especially after the
(Pearson) Mbalekwa fiasco where he suddenly turned up for Zanu PF primary
elections when he has been Tsvangirai’s chief security aide.
“The party must listen to people who tell them the truth because they are
genuine. However, you will find that they will label me Zanu PF because
they want me to tell them that even if you do nothing you will win against
Zanu PF.
“No, I will not say that because I mean what I say and I am genuine,” he
added.
Majongwe has recently been criticised in the pro-democracy movement after
he warned that Mugabe would win next year’s elections if the opposition
did not put its house in order.
But analysts believe that only a grand coalition stands a better chance to
beat Mugabe come next year.
Oxford scholar, Phillan Zamchiya, said yesterday that the political
indicators on the ground justified the need for an alliance.
“First, Tsvangirai’s vote has been constant in the past three presidential
elections. He has been getting around a million votes in all the three
elections.
“In 2002, 2008 and 2013 Tsvangirai had 1 258 401, 1 195 562 and 1 172 349
votes respectively. This signifies the need to think outside the box in
order to grow the vote.
“The MDC also has some political deficiencies which require other actors
to augment. For example, it lacks liberation war credentials and is viewed
as a party without a history by its opponents,” Zamchiya said in a
Facebook post.
Tsvangirai has for the past few months been working feverishly behind the
scenes with Mujuru and other smaller opposition leaders to finalise the
grand coalition.
Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom
de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the
first black post-independence army commander, could provide the
much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the
smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.
They have also warned that without a broad coalition involving all the
major opposition players, Zanu PF would use “its usual thuggish and foul
methods” to retain power in 2018.
I totally agree with Ray’s view on this one. In any case, this talk of coalition is more of detraction than anything. One can see the kind weird proposals those nonentities are coming up with. For instance, some are proposing some election of sorts, yet the last time they had some form a mini-election within their on party they ended up fighting and breaking each other’s bones. Some of the same characters are still nursing the injuries. So, would one even expect a peaceful election with such elements having vested interests? Totally impossible!