Dump coalition: Tsvangirai advised

Mugove Tafirenyika 30 May 2017

HARARE – Outspoken secretary-general of the Progressive Teachers Union of

Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Raymond Majongwe, has urged opposition leader Morgan

Tsvangirai to dump the mooted grand coalition – saying many of his

would-be partners do not add any value to his bid to oust President Robert

Mugabe and Zanu PF from power in next year’s national elections.

This comes as Tsvangirai has hailed the progress that has been made by the

opposition this far, towards the finalisation of talks to form the planned

electoral alliance ahead of 2018.

The MDC president has already signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs)

with former vice president Joice Mujuru and his once secretary-general,

Welshman Ncube.

“Tsvangirai must know that these one-man political parties that are

calling for a coalition with him are not only insincere, as the majority

of them are Zanu PF projects, but will also not add any value because they

have no supporters.

“The mooted coalition must not be like a bowl of salads in which all

vegetables have a place.

“The MDC must realise that its strength is in the people and they must

concentrate on mobilising their people and all the groups that have been

with them since their formation, and identify with them, not some

structures which they did not form,” Majongwe told the Daily News.

“There are some hard lessons for the MDC to learn, especially after the

(Pearson) Mbalekwa fiasco where he suddenly turned up for Zanu PF primary

elections when he has been Tsvangirai’s chief security aide.

“The party must listen to people who tell them the truth because they are

genuine. However, you will find that they will label me Zanu PF because

they want me to tell them that even if you do nothing you will win against

Zanu PF.

“No, I will not say that because I mean what I say and I am genuine,” he

added.

Majongwe has recently been criticised in the pro-democracy movement after

he warned that Mugabe would win next year’s elections if the opposition

did not put its house in order.

But analysts believe that only a grand coalition stands a better chance to

beat Mugabe come next year.

Oxford scholar, Phillan Zamchiya, said yesterday that the political

indicators on the ground justified the need for an alliance.

“First, Tsvangirai’s vote has been constant in the past three presidential

elections. He has been getting around a million votes in all the three

elections.

“In 2002, 2008 and 2013 Tsvangirai had 1 258 401, 1 195 562 and 1 172 349

votes respectively. This signifies the need to think outside the box in

order to grow the vote.

“The MDC also has some political deficiencies which require other actors

to augment. For example, it lacks liberation war credentials and is viewed

as a party without a history by its opponents,” Zamchiya said in a

Facebook post.

Tsvangirai has for the past few months been working feverishly behind the

scenes with Mujuru and other smaller opposition leaders to finalise the

grand coalition.

Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom

de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the

first black post-independence army commander, could provide the

much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the

smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.

They have also warned that without a broad coalition involving all the

major opposition players, Zanu PF would use “its usual thuggish and foul

methods” to retain power in 2018.

