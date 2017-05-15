Source: Economic revival focus of MDC policy indaba – DailyNews Live
Mugove Tafirenyika 15 May 2017
HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC is set to hold a conference to unveil its
policies ahead of next year’s much anticipated elections, party vice
president Nelson Chamisa has said.
He told a Sapes policy dialogue forum in Harare last week that they have
“polished up our policy documents because we believe it is not enough to
criticise the status quo without giving Zimbabweans a clear picture of the
new country we want to create, from a policy point of view.”
“In the coming few months we will be giving Zimbabweans an exciting
bouquet of our policies detailing how we plan to deal with the
infrastructural, social and economic decay that has brought us on the
verge of being a failed State,” Chamisa, who also doubles as the party’s
policy secretary, said.
Describing politics as “the struggle to win power or retain it to execute
policies for the articulation and aggregation of settled interests,”
Chamisa said the party’s policy document emphasises “smart governance,
smart economics, smart institutions, smart social policies and smart
foreign policies in a new Zimbabwe.”
“The key pillars of our economic policy shall be production, jobs
creation, currency reform, economic revival, modernisation, and
entrepreneurship, dealing with corruption and promoting technology skills
transfer.
“Our policies, to be unveiled soon, are a door and a window of the great
new Zimbabwe we want to create and unleash” he stressed.
The party expects its policy conference to lead to the production of two
documents, the party’s policy document and another one that becomes its
election manifesto.
“It is clear that the liberation generation’s mandate was liberation not
transformation. Their remit was redistribution of wealth but not creation
of wealth. The new generation has the unenviable task of transforming and
creating wealth for the nation.”
The policy council will unveil the policy programme of the new MDC
government, including what it will do in its first 100 days in power in to
positively impact on the lives of the people.
An economic revival can only take place if all Zimbabweans and outside countries take part in what we all see is the potential Zimbabwe has. Not merely a talk fest where contacts are made to line the pockets of many. ZANU PF thrived in doing this and destroyed our country’s identity . One which was born on honesty and hard work . If we are to get these credentials back our politicians must first be honest to all and sundry and walk the talk. Nothing more and nothing less. LET US GET OUR ACTS TOGETHER OR ELSE WE WILL BE A FAILED STATE . IS THIS WHAT WE WANT FOR OUR CHILDREN!