Source: Economic revival focus of MDC policy indaba – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 15 May 2017

HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC is set to hold a conference to unveil its

policies ahead of next year’s much anticipated elections, party vice

president Nelson Chamisa has said.

He told a Sapes policy dialogue forum in Harare last week that they have

“polished up our policy documents because we believe it is not enough to

criticise the status quo without giving Zimbabweans a clear picture of the

new country we want to create, from a policy point of view.”

“In the coming few months we will be giving Zimbabweans an exciting

bouquet of our policies detailing how we plan to deal with the

infrastructural, social and economic decay that has brought us on the

verge of being a failed State,” Chamisa, who also doubles as the party’s

policy secretary, said.

Describing politics as “the struggle to win power or retain it to execute

policies for the articulation and aggregation of settled interests,”

Chamisa said the party’s policy document emphasises “smart governance,

smart economics, smart institutions, smart social policies and smart

foreign policies in a new Zimbabwe.”

“The key pillars of our economic policy shall be production, jobs

creation, currency reform, economic revival, modernisation, and

entrepreneurship, dealing with corruption and promoting technology skills

transfer.

“Our policies, to be unveiled soon, are a door and a window of the great

new Zimbabwe we want to create and unleash” he stressed.

The party expects its policy conference to lead to the production of two

documents, the party’s policy document and another one that becomes its

election manifesto.

“It is clear that the liberation generation’s mandate was liberation not

transformation. Their remit was redistribution of wealth but not creation

of wealth. The new generation has the unenviable task of transforming and

creating wealth for the nation.”

The policy council will unveil the policy programme of the new MDC

government, including what it will do in its first 100 days in power in to

positively impact on the lives of the people.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



