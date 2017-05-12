Source: Economy growing despite cash crisis: Mnangagwa – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 12 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s economy is growing, despite the myriad problems –

including a deepening cash crisis – dogging the country, Vice President

Emmerson Mnangagwa told the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He said the growth is driven by a better than expected agriculture season

and a boost in mining activity.

“The growth of the economy is not determined by the length of queues in

towns, although, that could also be indicative of constraints and problems

in an economy,” Mnangagwa said, in reference to a cash shortage that has

that has forced masses to spend hours on end in long bank queues.

“What determines the growth of an economy are the statistics that are

gathered in relation to various sectors of the economy as they grow.

“In this particular incident, the major growth was registered in

agriculture and mining. These two sectors of the economy have been able to

drive the growth of the economy,” he said.

However, Mnangagwa’s remarks drew criticism from MDC vice president

Thokozani Khupe who questioned his optimism given that the Global

Competitiveness Index report ranked Zimbabwe at 126 out of 139.

“Vice President, you also spoke about agriculture yet there are several

other pillars of the economy which determine whether an economy is

performing or not like the technological, infrastructural development,

health and primary education,” she said.

“So, how then are you saying this economy is performing without looking at

all these pillars of the economy?” Khupe questioned.

Mnangagwa retorted: ” . . . the issues that the honourable member is

raising are issues of fact that we have challenges in all those

sub-sectors of the economy.

“I have not said that every sector of the economy is registering growth –

I have not said so. I indicated the areas which have registered growth

and impacted on the overall picture of the economy in a positive manner –

that is what I stated.”

