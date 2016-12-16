MDC-T’s secretary for local government, Eddie Cross has hinted at the need for rewriting of several laws and amending the constitution — once in power — “to clean up Zanu PF’s mess”.

Source: Eddie Cross speaks on post-Mugabe era – NewsDay Zimbabwe December 16, 2016

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Cross, the Bulawayo South legislator, said defeating Zanu PF alone was not enough cause for celebration, as the ruling party had captured the State and all significant organs of society.

In an opinion piece, Cross said Zanu PF’s “State capture” presented a threat of change to transformation, even if the opposition party won the 2018 polls.

“The real challenge in Zimbabwe today is not to achieve a change of leadership in the form of Mugabe, but how to totally transform the entire country,” he wrote.

“However, since he took power in 1980, he has spent his time and energy on one mission — and it was not the welfare of the people — it was how to take full control of the State and all significant organs of society.”

“So effective has this been that, today, his party and his acolytes control all aspects of life in this beleaguered country. The private sector is completely dominated by the Zanu PF faithful, all State-controlled enterprises and institutions have only Zanu PF people at the helm. The process is rigid and disciplined.”

The Bulawayo South legislator said a huge task awaited the next-government in the post-Mugabe era, that he said is over and “all that remains is when and how”.

“From this brief description of what life in this country has become, you will have some appreciation of just what a task faces us when we finally beat Zanu PF so massively that they cannot retain any semblance of power or influence,” Cross continued.

“We are going to have to deal with rampant universal corruption — both petty and national; we are going to have to completely re-educate our senior civil servants. We are going to have to review every board and committee, every magistrate and judge in our courts of law. We are going to have to rewrite hundreds of acts of legislation and to even amend the national Constitution to establish the rule of law and enforce compliance.”

