THE government could have saved millions of dollars had it not “sabotaged” Bulawayo-based Ekusileni medical facility because President Robert Mugabe would be seeking treatment locally, an opposition official has said.

Source: Ekusileni sabotage – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 21, 2017

BY SILAS NKALA

The Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) aspiring vice-president Cuthbert Ncube, said Mugabe’s Zanu PF government sabotaged the operationalisation of Ekusileni Hospital, a brain child of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo. Nkomo died in 1999 and Mugabe now 93 has been flying non-stop to the Far East reportedly for medical “check-ups”.

Ncube made the remarks during the launch of the NPP intra-party election campaign, ahead of the opposition group’s elective convention set for next month.

“If Zanu PF government did not sabotaged the Ekusileni Hospital project, the President (Mugabe) would not be wasting hard-earned currency seeking medication outside the country since the hospital had state-of-the-art equipment,” he said.

“Roads are now death traps. We inherited roads from the Ian Smith regime, and now we have been brainwashed to think that filling potholes with sand and stones solves our problems.”

Ncube also blamed Mugabe’s government over the ill-treatment of Zimbabweans in other countries such as South Africa, saying all this was because the government was not able to provide for its people.

He challenged the youths to stop being used by power-hungry politicians as at the end they will benefit nothing.

Ncube urged the NPP structures to resist the temptation of recycling “leaders whose time has expired”, adding his desire to run for the party’s deputy presidency was inspired by the desire to serve Zimbabweans. He said he would seek solutions to the Gukurahundi conundrum.

“We have gone out internationally, but the question of Gukurahundi has been asked. I will speak much on this region. I didn’t want a position but people begged me to take it up. I promise to seal your freedom with my blood,” Ncube said.

Ncube will battle it out with former Cabinet minister Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, Linda Dube and Bongani Nyathi for the position.

