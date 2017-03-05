Source: EU denies interference in Zim election – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 4 March 2017

HARARE – The $5 million European Union (EU) support to Zimbabwe civil

society is not meant to influence next year’s harmonised elections, the EU

Delegation in Harare has said.

This comes after government said it was is alarmed that EU may seek to

interfere in its national elections next year, presidential spokesman

George Charamba said, echoing concerns raised in previous elections.

The top government official accused Brussels of trying to manipulate

domestic opposition and civil society groups to fan popular angst aimed at

fomenting instability in the labour market, weaken voter trust in

mainstream government under President Robert Mugabe and breed divisions

within the country.

Charamba also pointed to EU support for anti-government parties in

Zimbabwe, saying ” . . . the beast is in heat again . . . we are slowly

inching towards elections and the Westerners are back with their mischief,

except they don’t know we are watching.”

The EU denied all accusations of manipulation and interference intended to

weaken the Zimbabwe government.

The EU said the funding is laid out in the 11th European Development Fund,

National Indicative Programme (NIP) (2014-2020) programmed signed between

the EU Delegation in Zimbabwe and government. In a statement on micro

blogging site, Twitter, the EU said government acceded to the programme.

“We are aware, because we agreed this project with #Zim govt!” the tweet

read.

“All public – laid out in the NIP that defines cooperation between EU and

govt.”

Under the deal, head of EU Delegation Philippe Van Damme represented the

European Commission while the government was represented by Finance

ministry permanent secretary Willard Manungo.

“In line with the revised Cotonou Agreement and its Annex IV, an

indicative amount of EUR 6 million is set aside to support civil society

organisations.

“Additionally, further funding to civil society may be allocated under the

three focal sectors in order to reach five percent target of the total NIP

allocation in support to civil society organisations,” the document reads

under measures in favour of civil society.

In its call for applications for funding, the EU said it was calling for

proposals to “promote democratic participation, good governance and

accountability as well as dialogue amongst the different stakeholders in

the country.”

“The call is launched in the framework of the 11th EDF NIP, signed between

the EU and the government of Zimbabwe on February 16 2015, which marked

the resumption of full development cooperation between Zimbabwe and the

EU.

“The government of Zimbabwe and the EU have agreed to have joint regular

dialogue with civil society and the Parliament on the implementation of

the 11th EDF NIP,” the EU statement read.

“The first component is directed at civil society organisations (CSOs)

that seek to enhance the role of civil society in the promotion of

transparency, good governance and accountability to meaningfully

participate in policy dialogue. CSOs that furthermore address gender

equality and the rights of marginalised groups are particularly encouraged

to apply. For this component, the EU provides EUR3,5 million ($3 720 500).

“The second specific objective for which proposals are invited is to

strengthen civil society’s watchdog role in the implementation of the NIP

focal sectors of governance and institution building, health and

agriculture-based economic development for improved, accountable and

effective development outcomes as well as sustainability. For this

objective, the EU provides EUR 1,5 million ($1 594 500).”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



