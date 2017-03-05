Source: EU denies interference in Zim election – DailyNews Live
Bridget Mananavire 4 March 2017
HARARE – The $5 million European Union (EU) support to Zimbabwe civil
society is not meant to influence next year’s harmonised elections, the EU
Delegation in Harare has said.
This comes after government said it was is alarmed that EU may seek to
interfere in its national elections next year, presidential spokesman
George Charamba said, echoing concerns raised in previous elections.
The top government official accused Brussels of trying to manipulate
domestic opposition and civil society groups to fan popular angst aimed at
fomenting instability in the labour market, weaken voter trust in
mainstream government under President Robert Mugabe and breed divisions
within the country.
Charamba also pointed to EU support for anti-government parties in
Zimbabwe, saying ” . . . the beast is in heat again . . . we are slowly
inching towards elections and the Westerners are back with their mischief,
except they don’t know we are watching.”
The EU denied all accusations of manipulation and interference intended to
weaken the Zimbabwe government.
The EU said the funding is laid out in the 11th European Development Fund,
National Indicative Programme (NIP) (2014-2020) programmed signed between
the EU Delegation in Zimbabwe and government. In a statement on micro
blogging site, Twitter, the EU said government acceded to the programme.
“We are aware, because we agreed this project with #Zim govt!” the tweet
read.
“All public – laid out in the NIP that defines cooperation between EU and
govt.”
Under the deal, head of EU Delegation Philippe Van Damme represented the
European Commission while the government was represented by Finance
ministry permanent secretary Willard Manungo.
“In line with the revised Cotonou Agreement and its Annex IV, an
indicative amount of EUR 6 million is set aside to support civil society
organisations.
“Additionally, further funding to civil society may be allocated under the
three focal sectors in order to reach five percent target of the total NIP
allocation in support to civil society organisations,” the document reads
under measures in favour of civil society.
In its call for applications for funding, the EU said it was calling for
proposals to “promote democratic participation, good governance and
accountability as well as dialogue amongst the different stakeholders in
the country.”
“The call is launched in the framework of the 11th EDF NIP, signed between
the EU and the government of Zimbabwe on February 16 2015, which marked
the resumption of full development cooperation between Zimbabwe and the
EU.
“The government of Zimbabwe and the EU have agreed to have joint regular
dialogue with civil society and the Parliament on the implementation of
the 11th EDF NIP,” the EU statement read.
“The first component is directed at civil society organisations (CSOs)
that seek to enhance the role of civil society in the promotion of
transparency, good governance and accountability to meaningfully
participate in policy dialogue. CSOs that furthermore address gender
equality and the rights of marginalised groups are particularly encouraged
to apply. For this component, the EU provides EUR3,5 million ($3 720 500).
“The second specific objective for which proposals are invited is to
strengthen civil society’s watchdog role in the implementation of the NIP
focal sectors of governance and institution building, health and
agriculture-based economic development for improved, accountable and
effective development outcomes as well as sustainability. For this
objective, the EU provides EUR 1,5 million ($1 594 500).”
To the EU: Why don’t you just back off and keep all your money out of this country. Charamba says you are interfering against Zanu PF, and I say your aid money is interfering and supporting Zanu PF because they lay claim to it as if it’s coming to the people from Zanu PF. So why not can your sanctimonious self-righteousness and get street wise for once and stop meddling?
Zanu is always on heat. It will sell itself to the highest bidder.