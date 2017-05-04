Source: Ex-chief justice Chidyausiku dies – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 4 May 2017

HARARE – Former long-serving chief justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku, died in a

South African hospital yesterday, where he was receiving medical attention

for an undisclosed illness.

Chidyausiku left the bench two months ago after he reached the mandatory

retirement age of 70, having led the judiciary for 15 years, which

included some of the country’s most trying times.

A family member told the Daily News yesterday that funeral arrangements

were yet to be made as they were still working to repatriate his body to

Zimbabwe.

His recent retirement was blighted somewhat by the ugly rows which erupted

over the appointment of his successor, when the selection decidedly took a

Zanu PF factional tone, as rival camps fought to install a candidate

acceptable to their respective interest groups.

The former chief justice, who was born in February 1947, read law and

graduated in 1972, before going into private practice as an advocate.

A little-known fact was that he was an MP in the Rhodesian Parliament,

representing the Harare African Roll Constituency.

He later changed course, becoming a Zanu MP in the 1980 elections, also

serving briefly as deputy Local Government minister and deputy Justice

minister before being appointed Attorney-General in 1982.

Chidyausiku later became a High Court judge in 1987, before being elevated

to the position of judge president of the High Court. He became the

country’s chief justice in 2001.

He is remembered for handing down a number of controversial rulings during

his tenure, including rubber-stamping the unjust closure of the Daily News

in 2003, as well as sanctioning the country’s chaotic fast-track land

reforms in the early 2000s, which saw white farmers being chased away from

their land.

“Chidyausiku’s death is a great loss to the legal fraternity which looked

to benefitting from his many years of experience as a jurist.

“I would like to pass my sincerest condolences to his family and the legal

fraternity as a whole. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace,”

Harare lawyer and opposition MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said.

