Source: Fidelity Printers sues ZBC over $19k debt – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 29 April 2017

HARARE – The State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has been

dragged to the High Court by Fidelity Printers and Refiners (Fidelity

Printers) after it failed to pay over $19 000 for printing services.

According to court papers, Fidelity Printers – the country’s sole bullion

buying agency and the largest security and commercial printing company in

Zimbabwe – and ZBC entered into an agreement in February 2015 to provide

printing services to the national broadcaster.

“The salient terms of the agreement were as follows: the plaintiff

(Fidelity Printers) would provide printing services to the defendant (ZBC)

on credit and payment was to be made within 30 days from the date of

invoicing.

“On the 20th of February 2015, plaintiff rendered an invoice number

OPI116757 reference number 010597 for printing services rendered,” the

court heard.

Fidelity Printers told the court that despite having offered the services

to ZBC, the national broadcaster has not yet paid the money, despite

demand.

“As of the 28th of March 2017, the defendant owed plaintiff $19 618,19.

Despite demand, the defendant has failed, refused and or neglected to

settle the amount which remains due, owing and payable,” the court heard.

Fidelity Printers is now demanding an order for ZBC to pay the money with

interest at the prescribed rate of five percent per annum from date of

summons to date of full and final settlement.

The printing firm is further demanding collection commission as calculated

in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe by-laws.

ZBC has not yet fully responded to the application, but has since filed an

appearance to defend.

