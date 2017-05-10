Source: Financial guru headed for Zim | The Herald May 10, 2017

Business Reporter

Due diligence, financial and intellectual property investigations expert Lawrence Burke Files is set to visit Zimbabwe at the end of May 2017 to attend three high-level workshops to be hosted by the Internal Control Institute of Zimbabwe (ICIZ).

The first workshop to be held on May 29 will focus on “Securities and Investment Fraud” with emphasis on investment scams and fake companies. The second workshop to be held on May 30, 2017 will focus on “Anti-Money Laundering and Economic Sanctions” zeroing in on risk management and surviving under sanctions. The third workshop to be held on June 1, 2017 will focus on “Certified Due Diligence”.

Mr Files is the founder of the internationally-acclaimed Financial Examinations and Evaluations Inc. He is a widely recognised expert in the areas of financial investigations and due diligence, fraud and asset location and recovery, intellectual property and critical information.

He has authored numerous articles as well as books on the subject. Additionally, he has presented over 20 seminars on financial investigation subjects.

“As ICIZ, we are delighted to host such an internationally-acclaimed expert in financial investigations and due diligence, fraud and asset location and recovery, intellectual property and critical information. The three workshops will draw stakeholders from both the private and public sectors,” said the institute in a statement.

