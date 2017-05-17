Source: Five poachers arrested in Matobo | The Herald May 17, 2017

Whinsley Masara Bulawayo Bureau

Five suspected poachers have been arrested, while one of them is receiving treatment at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was shot at Matobo National Park.

The Anti-Poaching Police Team and game rangers heard gunshots within the national park in the early hours of Monday after the poachers had shot down one wildebeest and two kudus worth $4 600.

The anti-poaching team exchanged gun fire with one of the suspected poachers and he was injured.

The injured suspect is admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital. Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm receiving a report of five men who were arrested for poaching,” he said. “A wildebeest, two kudus and a firearm were recovered at the scene.

“There was an exchange of fire which resulted in one of the poachers being injured. “He is in a stable condition and is admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital. Investigations are underway.

“We urge members of the public to shun poaching as the law will descend heavily on them. “These animals belong to us as a nation and our responsibility is to guard them jealously.”

Insp Ndebele identified the suspected poachers as Levi Dube (36) of Richmond suburb, Ray Sibanda (23) of Trenance suburb, Icroln Moffat (24) of Bradfield suburb, James Greenland (32) of Trenance suburb, all in Bulawayo and Leon Spenser (23) of Ticher’s Farm along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road near the city.

A source at the national park said the anti-poaching team was alerted to the presence of the suspected poachers by gunfire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



