Flood victims to be relocated by next week

April 14, 2017

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

Tsholotsho flood victims will be relocated to their new stands by Independence Day next week, the Government has said.

The construction of toilets at the new sites, which has been holding the relocation, is expected to be complete before Tuesday next week.

National chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), who is also the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere visited the Tshino area on Wednesday, accompanied by Tsholotsho North MP Professor Jonathan Moyo, who is also the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development and the Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwawo.

Minister Kasukuwere said the Government was aware of the plight of the flood victims in Tsholotsho and other areas around the country.

“Our plan is to move the flood victims from the transit camp to their new stands in the coming week,” he said. Minister Kasukuwere commended the Youth Ministry for mobilising youths to assist in the construction of toilets, adding that all the building material required would be made available.

Prof Moyo commended the national CPU for its involvement in the relocation process, saying it made a difference in clearing stands and accelerating progress.

Chief Mathuphula commended the ministers for their enthusiasm and called for well wishers to continue supporting the flood victims.

