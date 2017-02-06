Source: Food aid graft worsens hunger – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 5 February 2017

HARARE – Rampant corruption in food aid is worsening the suffering of

Zimbabweans hit by drought, a rights group has warned, with Zanu PF

politicians allegedly sabotaging food distribution and giving it out where

it was not needed to win support.

Nearly five million Zimbabweans require food assistance in an El

Nino-induced drought that has struck people across southern Africa.

Most of the Zimbabweans suffering the politicisation of aid are desperate

villagers living in arid, marginalised rural areas.

“In the reported cases, councillors and traditional leaders are removing

the names of MDC and ZPF supporters from lists so that they do not benefit

from food aid being co-ordinated by the Social Welfare department,”

executive director of Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe (CCDZ)

Phillip Pasirayi, said in the new report.

“The priority beneficiaries are supposed to be orphans and widows, the

old, people living with disabilities, people living with chronic illnesses

as well as people living in abject poverty before the rest of the

communities can benefit.”

The rights group said it was concerned by the on-going partisan

distribution of food aid and agricultural inputs by government officials,

councillors and traditional leaders in rural areas.

Food aid in Zimbabwe is a multi-million dollar business that is highly

politicised and vulnerable to corruption.

The report said there was political interference throughout the response

process, affecting contracting, recruitment and the manipulation of

targeting and distribution processes.

“…received reports from its community structures on the partisan

distribution of food aid and agricultural inputs in Murewa and Hurungwe

districts whilst in Mutasa and Makoni, only Zanu PF members are

benefitting from the `food-for-work’ schemes led by the department of

Social Welfare, councillors and traditional authorities,” the report said.

The rights group said in some districts, the “food for work? programme is

being rolled out on a partisan and discriminatory manner.

“…has been receiving similar reports from community monitors in Hurungwe

and Karoi districts in Mashonaland West.

“Communities in Makoni and Mutasa districts last week highlighted that the

`food for work’ programme was discriminatory as the same families continue

to benefit,” the report said.

There were also complaints about favouritism, nepotism and

influence-peddling, according to the report, which was based on interviews

and focus group discussions with participants in the affected regions.

“At a community meeting organised by CCDZ in Mutasa Ward 20 last week, one

woman stated that Zanu PF supporters have been mocking opposition

supporters saying that `mombe inonwa mukaka wemombe dhongi richinwa

wedhongi’ which means that only Zanu PF supporters should benefit from the

inputs and food aid whilst opposition supporters should get aid from their

parties or leaders,” the report said.

“We strongly urge the ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social

Welfare to ensure that all Zimbabweans benefit from on-going food aid

distribution.

“We further call upon traditional leaders to stick to their mandate and to

stop violating the fundamental rights and freedoms of people in rural

areas,” the report said.

The government has repeatedly denied politicising aid and defended its

actions, insisting it remains completely impartial.

In a recent briefing to aid agencies, Social Welfare minister Priscah

Mupfumira claimed aid agencies work very well with key government

departments to support the delivery of humanitarian relief, and stated

President Robert Mugabe had said no Zimbabwean would die of starvation.

Despite Mupfumira’s hollow remonstrations, rights groups insist

politicisation of food aid remains widespread, especially in Zanu PF

strongholds, yet the impartiality of the humanitarian operations is

fundamental to saving lives.

“Given the devastating effects of El Nino during the farming season of

2015-16, most rural communities are living in hunger, hence all people

must equally benefit from the food aid scheme regardless of political

party affiliation,” the report said.

The rights group urged the State-run Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission

(ZHRC) to make investigations on the human rights violations and take

necessary action to stop the violations.

