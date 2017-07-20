Source: Footage of elephants trying to save dead calf goes viral – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 20, 2017

VIDEO footage showing an elephant herd desperately trying to help a baby jumbo knocked down by a speeding car at the Hwange National Park has caused a sensation on the internet.

BY Nokuthaba Dlamini

The video, shared by Latest Sightings, and picked by a number of news websites, including South Africa’s Traveller24.com highlights the worsening human and animal conflict in Zimbabwe.

A visiting tourist, who captured the video, Heidi Haas said it was heart-breaking seeing the herd desperately trying to save the baby elephant from death.

“I was in complete shock when I saw that this baby elephant had been knocked down by a speeding vehicle,” he is quoted as saying.

“The entire elephant family tried to help this little one without actually being able to do a thing.

“There was literally no more that could be done as the elephant had broken its leg and its back.”

“There was nothing Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers could do either and they had to put the ‘young elephant out of its misery’.

“To everyone, who visits these magnificent parks all over the world, please take care and don’t speed, as the loss of such a beautiful life, as in this case, is absolutely unnecessary.”

In the video, almost 10 elephants were seen trumpeting and trying to move the lifeless calf from the main road, as it lay helplessly in a pool of blood.

Zimparks public relations manager, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.