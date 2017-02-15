Source: French firm wins $300m Kariba Dam contract – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 15 February 2017

HARARE – A French company – Razel BEC – has been granted a $300 million

contract to rehabilitate the Kariba plunge pool and flood gates in order

to stop the dam’s wall from collapsing.

The project – funded by the European Union, World Bank, African

Development Bank, the Swedish government and the Zimbabwe River Authority

(ZRA) – is set to begin in May, with three years to complete the plunge

pool and eight to refurbish the floodgates.

Refurbishment of the plunge pool, where water from the flood gates falls

into, will stop the dam wall from breaking, a development that threatens

the lives of about three million people who live downstream of the Zambezi

River.

ZRA chief executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the work will address the

safety deficiencies of the plunge pool.

“This will allow the dam to spill using all the six gates instead of the

current . . . three.

“This alone will ensure that the dam is operated in a safe manner that

will allow for the maximum amount for power generation to be to be stored

as well as guaranteeing the safety of the millions of people inhabiting

the downstream,” he said.

About 300 000 tons of rock will be excavated from the plunge pool to

increase the surface area.

The idea of refurbishing the Kariba Dam wall and plunge pool was mooted in

2009 when Zimbabwe and Zambia council of ministers approved the

mobilisation of funds for the project.

EU head of delegation to Zambia Alessandro Mariani said the Kariba Dam

rehabilitation project was part of the Zambia-EU partnership in the energy

sector aimed at improving access to clean, reliable and affordable energy.

“The technical preparations for the rehabilitation of the plunge pool,

which is part of the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project, began in 2013 and

with the signature of the works contract we have reached an important

milestone having successfully completed the tendering process which saw a

strong competition amongst a selected number of highly qualified companies

at the international level,” Mariani said.

“Reshaping the plunge pool will lead to an increase in efficiency and an

improved capacity to dissipate the energy generated by the so called

spilling events.

“The contractor, Razel BEC, who will be supervised by a ZRA project

management team, is due to be on site in the coming weeks and months.”

The dam which was commissioned in 1960 provides both Zambia and Zimbabwe

with water for electricity generation.

