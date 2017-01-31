Source: Fresh row over Mugabe’s trips – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya and Fungi Kwaramba 30 January 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s latest trip to Ethiopia, which came

barely 24 hours after he had returned home from his annual and

taxpayer-funded month-long sojourn in the Far East, has triggered fresh

anger and heated debate among long-suffering Zimbabweans.

Angry opposition parties and civic groups which spoke to the Daily News

yesterday said there was “absolutely no justification” for the

increasingly frail nonagenarian to continue “blowing” millions of scarce

American dollars on his myriad travels at a time that the country was

facing severe economic turbulence, including debilitating cash shortages.

Mugabe left Harare on Saturday to attend the African Union summit in

Ethiopia, having been on a five-week State-funded vacation in the Far East

– which the opposition claims cost poverty-ridden Zimbabweans a staggering

$6 million.

Civic groups also argued yesterday that Mugabe could have saved a lot of

money – in insurance costs and per diem allowances for his large entourage

which includes government officials and security aides – if he had

proceeded straight to Ethiopia from the Far East.

Official figures show that Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, blew a

whopping $36 million in the first 10 months of last year alone on his many

trips abroad, a princely sum that is way bigger that the budgets of many

ministries.

During the time of the inclusive government five years ago, the

nonagenarian exceeded his annual foreign travel budget by a massive 133

percent in a mere six months.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC slammed Mugabe’s profligacy

yesterday, telling the Daily News that this was worsening the country’s

dire economic plight.

“Mugabe is the non-resident president of Zimbabwe. Put differently, he

ordinarily resides outside Zimbabwe and now and again visits the country.

“He just paid a short visit to Zimbabwe to drop off the First Family’s

shopping before he departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the AU

summit,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said.

“This is a complete and total disgrace. The man has completely and

absolutely lost it. He is a national liability. In the MDC, we would be

quite pleased if Mugabe could stay permanently outside Zimbabwe.

“Surely, the country is better off without him. How can he come to collect

his per diem of $4 million in cash from the bankrupt national treasury

before he dashed off to yet another foreign jamboree in Ethiopia? This is

a total shame,” Gutu added.

The Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), which is led by former Vice President

Joice Mujuru, said Mugabe’s endless trips were depriving the country of

much-needed foreign currency.

“Mugabe and his Zanu-PF acolytes have found these trips as a `legitimate’

avenue through which they milk State funds.

“We are also aware that a lot of money is being drawn from the treasury as

contingency funds and these funds are never returned to treasury even when

there is no emergency on the trip,” ZPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire

told the Daily News.

“His (Mugabe) desire to be always on the plane doesn’t speak anything

about the comfort and hospitality on Air Zimbabwe, but about the obscene

love for money by an old man who should know better about selflessness and

commitment to the country.

“He came back on Friday and left the following day without attending to

the dongas on our urban roads or the ravaging effects of rains that have

pounded most parts of the country.

“All he cares about are the travel allowances he will get on this trip to

Ethiopia and others on the calendar this year.

“Would it not have been sensible to forfeit the millions in allowances and

ensure that every cent goes towards the many disasters ravaging the

country, ranging from typhoid to potholes and flood destructions among

other things,” Mawarire added.

Civic leader, Gladys Hlatywayo, said it was clear no one could stop

Mugabe’s endless jaunts, to the detriment of the country.

“The challenge is that in an authoritarian regime, the supreme leader is

the law and anything he says is religiously followed and taken as gospel.

No one can challenge his word without negative ramifications for those

people.

“It is also clear for everyone to see that the sorry state of the economy

does not bother our government. They have a penchant for travelling and

staying in expensive hotels.

“One does not see any attempt at cutting costs, or any acknowledgement

that we are operating in difficult circumstances … it all defies logic,”

Hlatywayo said.

On Friday, Zimbabweans were hit with another dose of bad news when one of

the government’s advisers revealed that the country had only about $304

million in hard cash still left in circulation, including $73 million in

bond notes – a situation that reflects the country’s dying economy and

worsening cash and liquidity crises.

Ashok Chakravarti, who advises the Office of the President and Cabinet on

improving the ease of doing business in the country, told a Confederation

of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) symposium that the country was in deep

economic crisis.

“If you look at comparative studies from other economies, cash to deposit

ratio should be between 10 percent to 12 percent. If an economy has got

less than 12 percent, it faces a liquidity crisis. We need $900 million in

cash to have adequate liquidity,” Chakravarti said.

And as Zimbabwe’s economy continues to die, the World Bank last year

downgraded the country from its list of improved economies to the

unflattering tier of struggling countries, as Harare’s political and

economic turmoil continues to escalate.

In its publication titled Africa’s Pulse, the Bretton Woods institution

said the country had failed to register significant economic growth over

the past few years.

“Zimbabwe’s fiscal deficit has deteriorated as remedial actions have been

limited and this has resulted in the country registering a negative

correlation between the cyclical components of government consumption and

GDP,” it said.

Meanwhile, economists also say average incomes in Zimbabwe are now at

their lowest levels in 60 years, with more than 76 percent of the

country’s adult population having to make do with less than $200 a month.

This, they add, means that poverty levels have reached “numbing levels”,

amid indications that the situation will worsen in 2017, as the Zanu PF

government continues to demonstrate its inability to fix the worsening Zim

rot.

