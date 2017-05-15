Source: ‘Friendship Bench’ tackles Zim’s mental health crisis – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 14 May 2017

HARARE – Friendship Benches – located in the grounds of health clinics

around Harare and in Gweru and Chitungwiza – are helping patients with

depression or anxiety with problem-solving therapy.

The practitioners, who operate from simple wooden seats, are lay health

workers known as “Community Grandmothers,” or “Mbuya Utano”, trained to

listen to and support patients living with anxiety, depression and other

common mental disorders.

But the impact, measured in a ground-breaking study, shows that this

innovative approach holds the potential to significantly improve the lives

of millions of people with moderate and severe mental health problems in

countries where access to treatment is limited or nonexistent.

Six months after undergoing six weekly “problem solving therapy” sessions

on the Friendship Benches, participants showed significant differences in

severity of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

At least 30 000 people have received mental health care through the

Friendship Benches, in the last six months, a figure that shows the extent

of mental illness problems in Zimbabwe.

With only 13 psychiatrists and 12 clinical psychologists in the country,

it is the health grannies, who are leading the fight against depression.

Depression, according to psychiatrist and founder of the Friendship Bench

project, Dixon Chibanda, is a condition referred to in the Shona language

as chirwere chekufungisisa or a disease triggered by thinking too much.

“When we think of increased access to mental health services, we need to

focus on taking mental health to the community. There are a lot of people

who still believe that we need to build more mental health institutions,

which is an outdated line of thinking. We really should be taking mental

health to the community with simple interventions like the Friendship

Bench.

“If we strengthen communities by empowering members of the community such

as these grandmothers with mental health skills, we will improve the

collective community’s capacity to problem solve.”

Where the grannies are unable to cope, they refer clients to the next

level, which is the district health promoting officer. If the district

health promoting officers (DHPOs) cannot handle it, they go to the

clinical psychologist or the psychiatrists.

“But we have learnt that they are extremely efficient,” Chibanda said of

the grannies.

But how rampant is this problem in Zimbabwe?

Government statistics show that one in every four Zimbabweans suffer from

mental illness. But Chibanda said people needed to be careful with the

classification of the statistics.

“Often when people talk about one in four, they are talking about

depression. A lot of people are suffering from depression or kufungisisa

which is characterised by low self-esteem, lack of motivation, sleep

disturbances, poor functioning and at times feeling suicidal or wanting to

harm yourself.

“The rate of suicide or deliberate self-harm is high in Zimbabwe and this

is largely due to kufungisisa or depression.

“Obviously the socio-economic environment is not encouraging; it’s very

difficult for a lot of people,” he said.

“So as we say one in four, we have to be careful because we cannot take

rates that are unique to clinics and generalise them to the community. If

30 percent of people coming to the clinic have mental illness, it does not

mean that 30 percent of people in the community have mental illness.

Having said that, it’s still quite high in the community,” he said.

Chibanda said people who suffered from other chronic illnesses such as

diabetes, hypertension and HIV often suffered from depression as well.

“So today in Hatcliffe, we are actually piloting an HIV component of the

Friendship Bench because a lot of people living with HIV suffer from

depression and if depression is not treated among people who are HIV

positive, the outcome of the HIV itself can be worse because depression

can hasten HIV disease progression, that is why it’s important to treat

it.

“We have also found that people with hypertension or diabetes for

instance, when they have depression and you don’t treat the depression,

the hypertension and diabetes can get worse.”

He said the prevalence of depression among people living with HIV was very

high, above 30 percent and this is not just in Zimbabwe but across the

region.

“If you look at the post-natal period as well, studies locally have shown

that 33 percent of mothers attending the six weeks post-natal clinic

suffer from post-natal depression. That is a big problem and it’s not

being addressed,” he said.

The other issue is substance abuse.

“Bronco, mbanje (marijuana) and all sorts of cough syrups, and now we also

have cocaine, and a wide range of substances which are being brought in

illegally are abundant in our communities, this is why you need these

Friendship Benches,” Chibanda said.

Mbuya Utano Gogo Dzukwa, 52, who has been running friendship benches for

the past three years, said the intervention has become instrumental in

helping people deal with their issues.

“Where we are sitting here, we call it Bhenji Rehushamwari, talking to

people who have problems. For example, the one I am sitting with had

issues of acquiring birth certificates for her children for them to be

admitted into school, as she herself does not have an identification card

(ID).

“We are also coming across issues of domestic violence , and those who are

living with HIV and others who are unemployed and feel they have no way to

get money,” she said.

“These problems can lead to serious kufungisisa, sometimes even driving

people to suicide if they are not addressed.

“We are talking to these people to open their minds, uplift them and

strengthen them as we were taught by the Friendship Bench team and our

DHPOs.

“And most of the people are finding it helpful like the one I am sitting

with, was able to find someone to help her get the birth certificates,

after we went through these components.

“People are opening up – kuvhura pfungwa – because they also know that

they are telling us their issues in confidence. We are now doing this

every day because the number of people scoring high on our screening tool

the SSQ-14 is increasing.”

For Rudo Muchemwa, a 28-year-old mother of two, the Friendship Bench

intervention came at the time she was thinking of ending her life.

“I came here crying because I was depressed and questioning what would

become of my kids in this world. It got me depressed and stuck to a point

where I wanted to end my life and throw myself in the road. But I got

counselling from mbuya (granny) and it helped me,” Muchemwa said.

Other countries have now shown interest in the Friendship bench project.

According to Chibanda, there has been interest from Malawi, Botswana,

Ghana, Ecuador, as well as New York City, which has started piloting

aspects of the Friendship Bench using Zimbabwe’s training materials. In

July 2017, New York City will be launching the Friendship Bench program.

