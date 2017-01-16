Source: Gandawa points finger at ZACC | The Herald January 16, 2017

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy

Minister Godfrey Gandawa on Friday accused the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption

Commission (ZACC) of harassment and tricking him into arrest.

Gandawa wants Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro to refer

his case to the Constitutional Court and remove him from remand.

Through his defence counsel, Advocate Firoz Girach, Gandawa said his case

was similar to that of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and

Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, whose arrest was

suspended by the Concourt.

While on the witness stand, Gandawa challenged the validity of ZACC’s

search warrant.

“The search warrant was executed and certain documents were taken,” he

said. “I was called to ZACC offices. ZACC offices are not a police

station; no one was dressed in police uniform and neither did anyone show

me police identification.

“I was questioned by ZACC’s investigations officer for three hours and a

video which I did not consent to, was being recorded.

“They did not caution me. Afterwards Sergeant Munyaradzi Chacha advised me

that I was under arrest. That came as a surprise.”

Gandawa said this was similar to what happened to Prof Moyo.

“It was a fixed game,” he said. “Prof Moyo is not on remand and the

Concourt heard these issues on an urgent basis.”

Chief law officer Mr Lovett Masuku did not oppose having the Concourt

determine whether or not a police officer seconded to ZACC has the power

to arrest.

But he said he was opposed to having the case of the search warrant being

referred to the Concourt.

He was also opposed to having Gandawa removed from remand.

“The issue of the search warrant relates to proceedings during trial,”

said Mr Masuku. “Trial will determine whether the evidence should be

excluded or admitted.

“There is sufficient information that establishes a reasonable suspicion

that the accused committed the offence. The accused should remain on

remand pending his Concourt application.”

Gandawa is jointly charged with Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund

(Zimdef) finance director Nicholas Mapute. They are facing fraud and

criminal abuse of duty charges.

It is alleged that $95 800 was transferred from zimdef to Wishbone Trading

bank account through CABS. Gandawa received $20 000 through his personal

Barclays Bank account after which he transferred $19 030 to HIB Rajput PL

T/A Ace Cycles.

Gandawa then transferred $27 550 to SKM Motorcycles for 10 tri-cycles for

Prof Moyo and the balance was withdrawn in cash.

It is alleged that $107 525 was transferred from zimdef to Fuzzy

Technologies’ NMB Bank account, of which $5 745 was transferred to Pridham

Investments for Gandawa’s personal furniture.

Gandawa also paid for 69 bicycles worth $7 260 for Prof Moyo.

He also transferred $12 900 to Wisebone Trading as capital to finance his

personal business and the remainder was withdrawn in cash.

