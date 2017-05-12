Source: Give health workers a chance to vote – DailyNews Live

12 May 2017

HARARE – Every Zimbabwean is, or must be equal before the law, and as such

the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must do everything in its power to

ensure that health workers, who have been denied their right to vote

before enjoy their rights too.

Just like those in the security establishment who have special voting

setups, the same should be set up for on-duty medical practitioners who

have all along been treated as second class citizens yet they should be

free to make their choices regarding their leadership preferences.

With the country hurtling towards make or break elections next year – it

is crucial that all the necessary electoral reforms are put in place so as

to ensure a free and fair election that will be reflective of the will of

the people.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are employed in the vital health sector and like

soldiers and police officers they must be allowed to vote at their

workstations if they are on duty.

Although doctors and nurses must be placed in the essential services

category just as is the case with security forces, that is not presently

the case and Zec – the body mandated with conducting elections in the

country – must address these grey areas.

Ahead of next year’s elections, and in line with electoral reform demands

proposed by the country’s opposition parties, Zec should assure health

workers that they will be able to vote through establishing special

facilities such as stations at hospitals, something that is granted to the

security forces.

Such polling stations should be placed at central and provincial hospitals

for the 2018 elections as these facilities host a large proportion of the

health workforce at a given time.

As is being demanded by health professionals, it is only essential that

the needs of every Zimbabwean are met ahead of elections.

And they are several compelling reasons to establish polling stations at

hospitals, as rightfully noted by Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights.

For instance, establishing polling stations at hospitals will ensure

participation of health personnel while also ensuring there will be

minimal interruptions to service delivery by health professionals in their

quest to exercise their right to vote.

Worryingly, only 30 percent of health workers were able to vote in

previous elections and in the present setup, patients and key staff

manning hospitals and clinics whether inside or outside Zimbabwe, cannot

vote because they cannot get postal votes.

This is despite the fact that under Zimbabwe’s relatively progressive

Constitution, everyone is eligible to vote, meaning all laws should be

aligned to the Constitution before next year’s elections.

