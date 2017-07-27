Source: Government CEOs in firing line | Financial Gazette (News)

… proposed law could take out veteran executives

A PROPOSED corporate governance law for public entities could result in long-serving chief executives being forced out of parastatals, some constitutional commissions and government-owned commercial entities.

The Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill, gazetted last Friday, seeks to improve the management of parastatals and other public entities which contribute 14 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and employ about 40 000 people, according to World Bank data.

The Bill, which will now undergo a month of public consultations before its introduction in Parliament, seeks, among other provisions, to create the position of a corporate governance tzar in charge of the Corporate Governance Unit housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The Bill also proposes remuneration limits for parastatals executives and board members, who would also be required to sign performance contracts and to draw up strategic plans soon after they are appointed.

No person will be allowed to sit on more than two boards at a time and permanent secretaries, some of whom currently act as board members in parastatals under their ministries’ supervision, will not be permitted to do this under the proposed law.

Persons acting as chief executives would only be allowed to do so for up to six months, after which the position would have to be filled up, following a transparent recruitment process.

However, possibly the most contentious provision of the draft law seeks to impose term limits of up to ten years on chief executives.

“Chief executive officers will be appointed for maximum terms of five years, renewable once only, and their tenure will be reviewed annually by their boards to ensure satisfactory performance,” reads the draft law.

“They will be appointed after a selection process involving public advertisements, interviews and approval by the line minister with the consent of the President.”

Intriguingly, government, whose own chief executive officer, President Robert Mugabe, has been in his position for 37 years, could use the law, if enacted in its current form, to force out several heads of public or statutory entities who have served for a decade or more.

“People who are chief executive officers of public entities on the commencement date will be permitted to continue in office until they have served for the maximum period allowed under the Bill (five years renewable once),” reads a section of the Bill relating to transitional provisions.

“If they have already served that period, they will cease to hold office six months after the commencement date.”

This clause would almost immediately end the careers of some public sector stalwarts, including Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) head Mike Ndudzo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke, his successor at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) David Chawota and the People’s Own Savings Bank head Admire Kandlela.

Other notable casualties, should the law be passed with that provision, would be Zimbabwe Media Commission chief executive Tafataona Mahoso and his Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) counterpart Richard Mbaiwa.