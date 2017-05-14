Source: Govt at odds over rand adoption – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 14 May 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s administration is at odds over proposed

currency reforms, with divergent views emerging about adopting the South

African rand as Zimbabwe’s anchor currency.

Fiscal and monetary authorities sharply differ over proposals to make the

rand the currency of choice ostensibly because of Zimbabwe’s strong trade

links with South Africa.

Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya has ruled out rand adoption, telling a

local weekly it will also be “externalised” just like the US dollar, which

has vanished from the open market.

“What guarantee do we have that if we adopt it as our major currency it

won’t suffer the same fate of externalisation and hoarding? Worse still,

it only takes a few hours to reach South Africa,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s currency basket has over the years become dominated by the

greenback due to its global appeal and demand.

As a result, externalisation has been rife, with independent estimates

pointing out the country needs close to $1 billion in cash to plug its

dollar deficit and return to liquid normalcy.

Speaking last week on the liquidity crisis which he claimed “is

temporary,” Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said: “We have to find ways

to make rand more available. We would like a situation where we borrow in

rands from South Africa, pay back in the same currency. We will continue

to engage them.”

But Mangudya has said the rand has been part of the multi-currency basket

since 2009.

The nation abandoned its own currency in April 2009 as runaway inflation

rendered it worthless, opting instead for a basket of currencies that

includes US dollars, South Africa’s rand, the pound and Botswana’s pula.

“We continued to use it (the rand) until such a time when some

unscrupulous dealers started rejecting it,” Mangudya said.

Veteran economist John Robertson said Zimbabwe would need South Africa’s

permission to adopt the rand and said it “would never give that permission

if Zimbabwe’s behaviour seemed likely to undermine the stability of the

rand.”

“For that reason, if South Africa agreed to let Zimbabwe adopt the rand,

the terms of that agreement would be highly conditional,” he told the

Daily News on Sunday.

“Zimbabwe would have to meet all the requirements of the Common Monetary

Area, made up of South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland. “When

Namibia became independent and chose to remain a member, this was renamed

the Multilateral Monetary Agreement and all four members, together with

Botswana, belong to the Southern African Customs Union.

“This makes movements of capital and goods very mobile across the region,

but disciplines have to be imposed by the South African Reserve Bank on

the central banks of the member countries to keep the arrangements under

control. South Africa would have to impose the same disciplines on

Zimbabwe.

“Current thinking in Zimbabwe suggests that the country would be highly

unlikely to accept strong South African influence over Zimbabwe’s monetary

policy.”

But University of Zimbabwe economics professor Ashok Chakravarti said

there were are no economic issues in adopting the rand tomorrow.

“All it needs is a simple law, a statutory instrument from government with

an exchange rate re-denomination of all US dollar balances, salaries and

prices,” said Chakravati, who is also Mugabe’s economic advisor.

“The rand is also a non-convertible currency that will remain in the

region and, therefore, cash will be maintained.”

No permission had to be requested from the United States to make the US

dollar Zimbabwe’s functional currency.

“This is because the US dollar is an international reserve currency,”

Robertson explained.

“But it was a good choice as all Zimbabwe’s exports are priced in US

dollars,” he said.

Despite authorities injecting more bond notes into the market and

increasing their weekly importation of US dollars by 50 percent, the

government continues to battle to stem the country’s severe cash shortages

which have seen desperate Zimbabweans besieging overstretched banks as

they despairingly try to withdraw their money.

At the same time, analysts have warned that the accelerating disappearance

of the fiat currency – bond notes, which were meant to mitigate the

country’s acute cash crunch – was worsening the panic and spurring

increasing calls for rand adoption.

Tinashe Kaduwo, an economist at financial research firm Equity Axis, said

adopting the rand may entail formally joining South Africa’s monetary

union.

“It may imply opening up our borders, removing all trade barriers and

allowing free movement of capital, labour and goods between the two

countries.

“One major disadvantage of a monetary and trade union between a weaker and

stronger economy is that it favours more the stronger economy,” he said,

warning of a decrease in real purchasing power and industrial

competitiveness; increasing unemployment and social disintegration given

structural deficiencies in Zimbabwe’s productive sectors.

Chantelle Matthee, an analyst at NKC African Economics said the real issue

relates to how Zimbabwe is going to gain access to sufficient amounts of

the currency for it to improve domestic liquidity, be it through a pegged

arrangement or simply adopting a foreign currency as the sole exchange

medium in the country.

“Adopting the rand should make trade between Zimbabwe and South Africa

easier, but domestic production would still need to be ramped up for

Zimbabwe to generate more rands through exports, and the mere adoption of

the rand would not necessarily incentivise increased domestic output,

especially if the currency comes under pressure and exporters prefer to be

paid in US dollars,” she told the Daily News on Sunday.

“Adopting the rand would also mean Zimbabwe gives up the independence of

monetary policy and could also expose the country to shocks in South

Africa, but aligning policy to that of its larger neighbour would not

necessarily be a bad thing as it would be accompanied by increased

stability and transparency.”

Robertson said to have money; the country must be very productive and

competitive.

“Or we could borrow it, but every lender wants to be repaid, so they will

lend to us only if we are productive and competitive enough to earn the

money needed to repay them,” he said.

“Some lenders used to think we could be trusted to repay them and we have

let them all down, so they won’t lend to us before that changes.”

Zimbabwe owes more than $1 billion in World Bank arrears and another $600

million-plus to the African Development Bank.

Robertson said Zimbabwe has worn out the generosity of its friends.

“The ones that are still supporting us with aid are doing so because they

are sorry for the completely innocent victims. But aid cannot fix the

underlying problem.

“So, still on the first point, to have money, we have to make it. When

we’ve made it, we can decide – we can choose – in which currency it should

be held, stored or banked.

“And on the international currency markets, we could convert whatever we

have into whatever we would prefer. But we have to earn it first.

“One of our failings is that we are not earning enough, so the amount we

are earning as a country is not enough to pay for the things the country

wants to import. So, the country has got to get back to work.”

He said government disabled the whole economy, sweeping out of existence

the collateral value of agricultural land.

Not less than 500 000 people who used to have a job have now lost their

jobs because the economy is only half the size it used to be.

But another failing is that the business climate in Zimbabwe is so hostile

that people who have money in the country are eager to bank it somewhere

else.

“So a bad situation is made worse by the lack of confidence that comes

from harsh conditions that are imposed by things like business licences

and permits, confiscations of mining claims, indigenisation demands, high

taxes, Zimra’s ability to raid company bank accounts, police road blocks,

power cuts, the Reserve Bank’s Priorities List, high interest rates, high

wages, the problems involved in drawing cash and difficult labour laws,

just to mention a few,” he said.

Chakravati has said Zimbabwe gave itself extra problems by choosing a

strong currency, the US dollar, when it could have done itself a favour by

choosing a weaker currency, the rand.

“The dollar is an international currency in great demand. It is therefore

not possible for a developing country to maintain a dollarised economy

while being surrounded by a non-dollarised region and world.

“There will always be a continuous leakage or `externalisation’ of the

dollar out of the economy,” he said.

But Robertson said this claim is not untrue for those with a very

short-term view, but it is very dangerous thinking.

“The challenge Zimbabwe has to face is that it has to become competitive

to make real progress and our producers have to continue improving to

recapture the markets they want to serve. Any thought that we, as a

country, can hope to succeed without having to become good at what we are

doing is bound to be a very damaging thought.

“If we can improve and if we do win markets in competition with the

world’s best producers, it will not be long before we can regenerate our

own currency again and make it a currency that is worthy of respect.

“We cannot do that now, but we never will do it if we think we need only

adopt a weak currency to become successful again. What we want we have to

work for, so all the policies have to concentrate on getting Zimbabwe back

to work and on getting the investors to commit to Zimbabwe’s longer-term

future,” he said.

