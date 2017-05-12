Source: Govt ‘bribes’ to chiefs escalated – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 12 May 2017

HARARE – In a move that has been roundly criticised by the opposition as

“2018 bribes”, President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke government is to

splurge millions of scarce United States dollars on new vehicles for

traditional leaders.

This comes as Zimbabwe has just been officially ranked as the poorest

country in Africa, at a time that the nation is also experiencing a severe

shortage of cash.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Rural Development minister Abedinico

Ncube revealed that the government would be buying new cars for the

country’s 226 chiefs, as part of the fulfilment of promises that Zanu PF

made in the aftermath of the 2013 elections.

“It (buying new cars) is something we are working on. We are going to

give them (chiefs) very shortly… all 226 registered chiefs will get the

cars,” Ncube said, responding to questions on how much the government had

budgeted for chiefs’ to have vehicles before the expiry of the current

parliamentary term.

Apart from splurging on new cars for the traditional leaders, the

stone-broke government will also continue to pay village heads $25 in

monthly allowances.

“They are not given salaries, but this is an allowance. Every village head

is entitled to be given an allowance.

“For those who are not receiving their allowances, they must approach the

relevant authorities . . . those who are not registered they must also do

the same for them to get their allowances,” Ncube said.

Traditional leaders have often been accused by the opposition and rights

groups of aiding Zanu PF to retain power through terror campaigns and

partisan food distribution in rural areas.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai recently warned that Mugabe and his

warring ruling Zanu PF – fearful of receiving an even bigger poll

shellacking than they got in 2008 – were already working feverishly to

steal next year’s eagerly-anticipated elections.

Tsvangirai’s concerns emerged as the MDC president was concluding his tour

of Mashonaland East, where he interacted with traditional leaders – who

opened up to him on how they were already being roped in by Zanu PF to

become part of the apparatus to ensure victory for the ruling party in

2018.

Traditional chief after traditional chief had apparently told Tsvangirai

during his tour of the restive Mashonaland East Province, which is

traditionally a Zanu PF stronghold, that they were being forced to not

only join the ruling party, but to also lead its cells and wards – and to

actively work to help rig next year’s polls.

“There is a plan by Zanu PF to steal next year’s elections. We have been

on the ground here in Mashonaland East and what we are seeing and hearing

is that Zanu PF wants to steal the next elections again, after they took

over the BVR (biometric voter registration) process, in addition to

commandeering chiefs, village heads and headmen on board this devious

scheme.

“The fearful village heads all said they were forced to be chairpersons of

Zanu PF’s cells. That way, Zanu PF will coerce them to frog-march people

to vote for the ruling party.

“So, the sum total of Zanu PF’s ploy is that it is assimilating

traditional leaders into its partisan structures, abusing them in the

process

“However, we will do all that we can to ensure that traditional leaders

are not abused and absorbed into Zanu PF structures? Indeed, the rights of

traditional leaders must and will be observed,” Tsvangirai said then.

Zimbabwe is deep in the throes of a huge economic crisis which has led to

horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of hundreds of

thousands of jobs.

At the same time, economists have said that poverty levels in the country

are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest levels in more

than 60 years – with more than 76 percent of the country’s families now

having to make do with pitiful incomes that are well below the poverty

datum line.

