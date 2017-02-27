Source: Govt bursts budget by $1,2bn – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 27 February 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke government last year

exceeded its expenditure by a jaw-dropping $1,2 billion, with foreign

travels chewing nearly $45 million, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) released on Friday,

showed that in the period running to November 2016, while government had

budgeted to collect revenues amounting to $3,1 billion, expenses overshot

collections to close the month at $4,3 billion.

Vehicles, plant and mobile equipment grew to an astronomical $14,9 million

against a $959 000 budget, while a paltry $920 650 was spent on building

acquisition instead of the earmarked $7,5 million.

During the 11 months, domestic travel gobbled $6 million against a budget

of $5,3 million.

There was fiscal revenue under performance in the first 10 months of 2016,

with fiscal revenue falling 9,8 percent year on year to $2,8 billion.

However, the data also highlights government’s wage expenses marginally

went down on the back of Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s civil

service reforms.

In his 2017 budget, Chinamasa proposed an 8,9 percent decrease in fiscal

expenditure to $4,1 billion in 2017, with the public sector wage bill

projected at $3 billion while $520 million will be directed towards

capital expenditure.

Against this, Zimbabwe’s fiscal deficit is projected at $400 million in

2017 from $1 billion recorded in 2016.

Zimbabwe’s economy is in the throes of a debilitating crisis which has

been worsened by shortages of cash and declining production levels.

Zimbabweans continue to experience pain and chaos at banks as they

desperately seek to withdraw their money.

This is despite the government’s recent introduction of bond notes in its

desperate bid to improve the availability of money.

Last month, one of the government’s advisers, Ashok Chakravarti, revealed

that the country only had $304 million in hard cash in circulation,

including $73 million in bond notes.

“If you look at comparative studies from other economies cash to deposit

ratio should be between 10 (percent) to 12 percent. If an economy has got

less than 12 percent, it faces a liquidity crisis … We need $900 million

in cash to have adequate liquidity,” he said.

And as Zimbabwe’s economy continues to die, the World Bank last year

downgraded the country from its list of improved economies to the

unflattering tier of struggling countries, as Harare’s political and

economic turmoil continues to escalate.

In its publication titled Africa’s Pulse, the Bretton Woods institution

said the country had failed to register significant economic growth over

the past few years.

“Zimbabwe’s fiscal deficit has deteriorated as remedial actions have been

limited and this has resulted in the country registering a negative

correlation between the cyclical components of government consumption and

GDP,” it said.

Meanwhile, economists also say average incomes in Zimbabwe are now at

their lowest levels in 60 years, with more than 76 percent of families

having to make do with less than $200 a month.This, they add, means that

poverty levels have reached “numbing levels”, amid indications that the

situation will worsen in 2017, as the government continues to demonstrate

its inability to fix the rot.

