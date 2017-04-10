Source: Govt completes CAPS takeover – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 10 April 2017

HARARE – Industry minister Mike Bimha says government has completed the

takeover of the country’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, CAPS

Holdings (CAPS), which collapsed five years ago, in a bid to revive its

operations.

At its peak, CAPS accounted for 75 percent of the local healthcare

products market and was involved in the manufacture, wholesale

distribution, and retail of pharmaceutical, consumer, and veterinary

products.

At the time of its closure due to undercapitalisation, huge debt and

allegations of mismanagement, CAPS was under the control of key

shareholder and chairperson, Fred Mtandah.

“We believe for now that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has completed the

discussions with CAPS and that the central bank is holding onto government

interests,” he told the businessdaily.

“The idea is that we must try to enhance the value of CAPS before we can

ultimately invite investors and there are so many of them,” he added.

Mtandah, who has previously hinted at government involvement in CAPS,

confirmed the latest development.

“Yes, the acquisition actually went through in January. But I cannot

disclose more,” Mtanda said from Europe over a telephone interview.

This comes as Zimbabwe’s pharmaceutical industry has experienced a massive

decline, with an estimated 90 percent of all pharmaceutical products being

donor-funded and imported.

CAPS has ceased manufacturing drugs and failed to have its 15-year lease

of Harare’s upmarket St Anne’s Hospital renewed in 2013, while its QV

pharmacy chain has only recently returned to good health under judicial

management.

The pharmaceutical group urgently requires $6 million in recapitalisation

funds, with the drug-maker currently operating at five percent of

installed capacity.

Government assumed control of the struggling drug-maker in August 2016

after buying out Mtandah, however, the acquisition took longer than

expected as the parties resolved outstanding issues.

CAPS recently faced a critical funding shortfall, with its property

escaping a public auction aimed at amortising a $4 million loan owed to

two major banks – CBZ Bank and FBC Bank.

Through its special purpose vehicle aimed at housing bad loans – the

Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation – government recently assumed the

pharmaceutical company’s debts to financial institutions.

CAPS is only operating one out of its four plants in the capital, Harare,

as a result of lack of funding from new shareholders, government, leaving

the country’s health institutions and donors with no option but to procure

medicines, including intravenous drip water, outside the country.

