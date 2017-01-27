GOVERNMENT has disbursed about $45 million towards rehabilitation of roads in eight provinces following a public outcry over the poor state of the country’s road network, NewsDay has learnt.

Source: Govt disburses $45m towards roads rehabilitation – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 27, 2017

BY Taurai Mangudhla

According to Department of Roads documents at hand, titled All Roads Projects for 2017, the latest disbursements, which left out Harare and Bulawayo, came after Transport minister Joram Gumbo concluded his 12-day nationwide tour, which focused on rural roads.

“The money was disbursed last week,” Gumbo said yesterday, although he declined to give details of the disbursements.

On Tuesday, Gumbo and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere toured Harare roads before they declared the country’s roads a state of emergency.

Council sources said the two ministers agreed on a plan that could see $18 million being disbursed across nine provinces for rehabilitation of trunk roads.

“These roads are very critical and Gumbo agreed to assist local authorities through Zinara (Zimbabwe National Roads Administration) resources,” the source said.

Zinara collects around $130 million annually from road access fees, vehicle licencing fees, transit fees and fuel levy, among other revenue streams, for routine maintenance of roads.

