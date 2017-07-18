Source: Govt increases online payment limits – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 18 July 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has increased the limit of the amount of money consumers

can use in online payment platforms amid an explosion of online and mobile

payment transactions.

“In line with the goal to encourage the use of electronic means of

payments, the limits have been broadened to facilitate payments by the

transacting public and business whilst taking cognisance of the anti-money

laundering requirements which are key in any financial system,” acting

Finance minister Joseph Made told the Senate.

Bank to wallet transactions are not limited, he said.

“Banked individual customers transact up to $10 000 per month on their

wallet with a daily limit of up to $5 000. Non-banked individual

customers can transact up to $3 000 with a daily limit of $1 000.

Merchants, farmers and SMEs can also transact on mobile wallets up to $50

000 per month depending on their category.”