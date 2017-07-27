Source: Govt ministers fight parastatal reforms | Financial Gazette (News)

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet jousted intensely over proposed reforms to parastatal governance, particularly over clauses that could weaken ministerial control over boards of public entities, resulting in a watered down Bill published last week.

State enterprises, which have increased in number from about 20 at independence to 107 currently, contribute 14 percent to Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The poorly performing entities, with huge potential to be profitable and self-sustaining, have run up over a billion dollars in losses since 2009 and continue to rely heavily on taxpayer funds.

The Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill, which was gazetted last Friday, seeks to improve the management of parastatals, statutory bodies and government-owned or controlled commercial entities.

Officials involved in the drafting of the law have revealed that the eventual Bill was watered down after ministers revolted against what they perceived to be the usurpation of their power to appoint parastatal boards.

The initial draft had sought to create a powerful Corporate Governance Delivery Agency, a semi-autonomous department of the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), which would be headed by a chief executive officer appointed by the Civil Service Commission.

The agency would develop a database of candidates with various professional skills, from which board appointments would be made, effectively taking over ministers’ roles in the appointment of board members for State enterprises.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa was actively pushing for the Bill in its original form, officials said, adding that he had the support of Mugabe and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose Cabinet Committee on Legislation had okayed the draft.

An overwhelming majority of ministers objected to the creation of a powerful governance tzar.

“The ministers felt their powers were being usurped by the agency,” said a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak on Cabinet proceedings.

“The other issue which the Bill sought to address was that whenever a minister was assigned to a new ministry, he would immediately dissolve boards of parastatals under the purview of that ministry and bring those he was most comfortable to work with,” added the official.

Chinamasa was not immediately available to comment, but on Saturday, he told an Institute of Chartered Accountants conference in Victoria Falls that Cabinet had had “an interesting discussion” on the governance bill.

Deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Christian Katsande refused to comment, saying he could not discuss Cabinet matters with the press.

Following protestations by Cabinet, drafters replaced the Corporate Governance Delivery Agency proposal with a Corporate Governance Unit, whose role would be largely advisory, with neither authority over board matters nor power to monitor parastatals.

The unit’s head would be the equivalent of a permanent secretary.

“This means the ministers have been given the leeway to do as they please. It’s a return to the old order; so basically, there is very little change here in terms of trying to improve accountability,” another official said.

The agency was initially supposed to directly monitor compliance with codes of good governance; develop criteria for monitoring the performance of public entities and their members and employees; and monitor governance and performance contracts.

The revised Bill takes away all such powers. Ministers have been accused of capturing parastatal boards and effectively directing the operations of public entities under their ministries’ supervision.

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Francis Gudyanga ran the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board single-handedly between December 2013 and May 2017, drawing tens of thousands of dollars in board fees in the process, according to a Parliamentary committee report.

In May, the committee recommended Gudyanga’s dismissal, but he was re-assigned as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development that same month.